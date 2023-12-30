SA vs IND: “India Prides Itself In The Last Few Years On How Good The Bowling Attack…” – Dinesh Karthik On India’s Fast Bowling Woes Against South Africa

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: “India Prides Itself In The Last Few Years On How Good The Bowling Attack…” – Dinesh Karthik On India’s Fast Bowling Woes Against South Africa

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: “India Prides Itself In The Last Few Years On How Good The Bowling Attack…” – Dinesh Karthik On India’s Fast Bowling Woes Against South Africa

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM

SA vs IND: &#8220;India Prides Itself In The Last Few Years On How Good The Bowling Attack&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Dinesh Karthik On India&#8217;s Fast Bowling Woes Against South Africa

Indian veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was disappointed with the performance of Indian pacers Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. Throughout South Africa’s innings, Prasidh and Thakur leaked runs and failed to make an impact for the team in bowling-friendly conditions.

Despite the efforts of Bumrah and Ashwin, India was unable to limit the runs as the Prasidh-Siraj-Thakur combination did not perform well. Without Mohammed Shami, India gave Prasidh Krishna his debut. While the lanky fast bowler possesses all the qualities to succeed at the Test level, he could not utilize the conditions in Centurion.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik believes that Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna need to improve their game plan for the next game. He also added that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is being kind to them and supporting them despite their poor performance and also mentioned that the Indian team missed Mohammed Shami’s presence in the match.

“Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna definitely need to up their game. Rohit Sharma is being very kind to them when he is saying that it is the first time for the bowlers and they are young bowlers, but Shardul was there on the previous tour as well and did pretty well. Today was a very ordinary performance from Shardul Thakur with the bat and the ball.”

Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik Credits: Twitter

“India prides itself in the last few years on how good the bowling attack is. But you could see that without Mohammed Shami there, this Indian attack is not what it used to be. Before, we had Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. They gave us at least consistency in length, and that was missing in a big way today as well,” Dinesh Karthik said

On Day 2, Rohit Sharma made defensive bowling changes, keeping Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna after lunch. The Dean Elgar-led side found runs easily, and Sharma’s field placements were not effective. The Men In Blue failed once again on Day 3 and did not appear to be mentally prepared at any point during the game.

I Do Think Prasidh Krishna Makes Way For Mukesh Kumar – Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik feels that the Indian think tank might replace Praisdh Krishna with right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar in the 2nd test in Cape Town. He emphasized Mukesh’s expertise as a bowler would come in handy, who has played a lot of domestic cricket.

Mukesh Kumar
Mukesh Kumar Credits: Twitter

“I do think Prasidh Krishna makes way for Mukesh Kumar. You get the feeling that they need a little more experience. Not that Mukesh Kumar has played a lot of international cricket, be he has played a lot of first-class cricket,” Dinesh Karthik added.

During India’s tour of South Africa, Mukesh Kumar played in every white-ball match. He had a solid T20I series, taking three wickets, and was also at his best defensively in the ODI series. With his great line and length, he can put the batters to the test by probing in a specific zone which can be crucial for the team’s success in the next test.

Tagged:

Dinesh Karthik

India National Cricket Team

Mukesh kumar

Prasidh Krishna

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: &#8220;India Prides Itself In The Last Few Years On How Good The Bowling Attack&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Dinesh Karthik On India&#8217;s Fast Bowling Woes Against South Africa
SA vs IND: “India Prides Itself In The Last Few Years On How Good The Bowling Attack…” – Dinesh Karthik On India’s Fast Bowling Woes Against South Africa

Dec 30, 2023, 10:21 AM

SA vs IND: It&#8217;s Great Opportunity For Prasidh Krishna And Mukesh Kumar To Show That They&#8217;re The Future Of Indian Fast Bowling &#8211; Wasim Jaffer
SA vs IND: It’s Great Opportunity For Prasidh Krishna And Mukesh Kumar To Show That They’re The Future Of Indian Fast Bowling – Wasim Jaffer

Dec 25, 2023, 3:23 PM

IND vs AUS: Mukesh Kumar Could Be The Junior Mohammed Shami &#8211; Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Bengal Pacer For His Impressive Bowling
IND vs AUS: Mukesh Kumar Could Be The Junior Mohammed Shami – Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Bengal Pacer For His Impressive Bowling

Nov 26, 2023, 12:36 PM

IND vs. AUS: Jasprit Bumrah To Miss The Second ODI Against Australia; Mukesh Kumar Named As Replacement
IND vs. AUS: Jasprit Bumrah To Miss The Second ODI Against Australia; Mukesh Kumar Named As Replacement

Sep 24, 2023, 1:10 PM

IND vs WI: India Team To Undergo A Week-long Training In Barbados Just Before Start Of Next World Test Championship Cycle
IND vs WI: India Team To Undergo A Week-long Training In Barbados Just Before Start Of Next World Test Championship Cycle

Jun 24, 2023, 4:09 PM

Test Nahin Khele Toh Kya Khele: Mukesh Kumar Delighted After Earning Maiden Test Call-Up
Test Nahin Khele Toh Kya Khele: Mukesh Kumar Delighted After Earning Maiden Test Call-Up

Jun 24, 2023, 7:44 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy