SA vs IND: It Is Very Early But Still An Exceptional Start… – Irfan Pathan Backs Sai Sudharsan To Play For Next 10 To 15 Years

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: It Is Very Early But Still An Exceptional Start… – Irfan Pathan Backs Sai Sudharsan To Play For Next 10 To 15 Years

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: It Is Very Early But Still An Exceptional Start… – Irfan Pathan Backs Sai Sudharsan To Play For Next 10 To 15 Years

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM

SA vs IND: It Is Very Early But Still An Exceptional Start&#8230; &#8211; Irfan Pathan Backs Sai Sudharsan To Play For Next 10 To 15 Years

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded Young Indian sensation Sai Sudharsan as a long-term prospect for the Indian team after his sensational debut for the Men in Blue against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

Sai Sudharsan has been busy in 2023, beginning with a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the Gujarat Titans (GT). Following Kane Williamson’s injury, he played a huge role for the team, scoring 362 runs in eight innings at an average of 51.71. He then played for India A in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup and for Surrey in county cricket followed by domestic cricket for the Tamil Nadu team.

During an interview with Star Sports, Irfan Pathan stated that India has a player in Sai Sudharshan who can represent the country for the next 10 to 15 years given his outstanding start to his international career, and he praised him for his incredible technical batting skills against the quality South African pace attack.

“If someone bats like this on a South African pitch, you feel you have found someone who can play for the Indian team for the next 10-15 years. It is very early but still an exceptional start. The first four came off the first ball. So he started extremely well.”

Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan (Credits: Twitter)

“When you see him bat, he stays upright, plays the short ball well, uses his feet well, plays fast bowling and spin equally well off both the front and back foot, brings the sweep shot out, and then dances down the track to generate pace if a fast bowler doesn’t have the pace. So it seems like he is extremely mature,” Irfan Pathan said

Sai Sudharsan had a memorable debut for India, remaining undefeated on 55* to help the Men in Blue easily win the first game. He has handled difficult situations and conditions, and he has even demonstrated his adaptability to excel in foreign conditions.

Sai Sudharsan Has Got A Chance To Play In Different Places And Positions – Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan believes that Sai Sudharsan has gotten a lot of experience playing domestic cricket and the IPL, where he performed exceedingly well for his side, and that he has had the opportunity to play in a variety of conditions at a young age, which has helped him to perform for the Indian team at the highest level.

Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan Credits: Twitter

“His List A career has been fantastic, he has an average of over 60. Secondly, he has done very well in the IPL. Thirdly, he has just come after playing county cricket. When you combine all these things, at such a young age, he has got a chance to play in different places and positions and made the most of it,” Irfan Pathan added.

Aside from his outstanding IPL season, he was a prominent run-scorer at the Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. His county stint with Surrey was equally noteworthy since he scored 116 runs in three innings. He has shown a good ability to deal with pace and spin and could be keen to put up a good show for the Indian team if provided the opportunity.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Irfan Pathan

SA vs IND 2023

Sai Sudharsan

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: It Is Very Early But Still An Exceptional Start&#8230; &#8211; Irfan Pathan Backs Sai Sudharsan To Play For Next 10 To 15 Years
SA vs IND: It Is Very Early But Still An Exceptional Start… – Irfan Pathan Backs Sai Sudharsan To Play For Next 10 To 15 Years

Dec 18, 2023, 3:26 PM

SA vs IND: He Is The Kind Of Cricketer Who Likes To Face Fast Bowling &#8211; Irfan Pathan Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well Against South Africa
SA vs IND: He Is The Kind Of Cricketer Who Likes To Face Fast Bowling – Irfan Pathan Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well Against South Africa

Dec 10, 2023, 3:56 PM

Not Mitchell Starc Or Shardul Thakur, Irfan Pathan Names This Indian Pacer, Who Might Find A Place In Chennai Super Kings Squad
Not Mitchell Starc Or Shardul Thakur, Irfan Pathan Names This Indian Pacer, Who Might Find A Place In Chennai Super Kings Squad

Dec 7, 2023, 10:43 AM

IPL 2024: I See Azmatullah Omarzai Going To Gujarat Titans&#8230; &#8211; Irfan Pathan&#8217;s Huge Prediction Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024
IPL 2024: I See Azmatullah Omarzai Going To Gujarat Titans… – Irfan Pathan’s Huge Prediction Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024

Dec 6, 2023, 5:01 PM

Maybe Destiny Still Wants Him To Play The Next World Cup &#8211; Sanjay Bangar On Virat Kohli Failing To Win Another World Cup
Maybe Destiny Still Wants Him To Play The Next World Cup – Sanjay Bangar On Virat Kohli Failing To Win Another World Cup

Nov 21, 2023, 5:16 PM

Irfan Pathan&#8217;s ODI World Cup 2023 Team Includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rachin Ravindra
Irfan Pathan’s ODI World Cup 2023 Team Includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rachin Ravindra

Nov 21, 2023, 12:55 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy