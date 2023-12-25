sportzwiki logo
  • SA vs IND: It’s Great Opportunity For Prasidh Krishna And Mukesh Kumar To Show That They’re The Future Of Indian Fast Bowling – Wasim Jaffer

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: It’s Great Opportunity For Prasidh Krishna And Mukesh Kumar To Show That They’re The Future Of Indian Fast Bowling – Wasim Jaffer

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM

SA vs IND: It&#8217;s Great Opportunity For Prasidh Krishna And Mukesh Kumar To Show That They&#8217;re The Future Of Indian Fast Bowling &#8211; Wasim Jaffer

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that the Indian team will miss the services of experienced Mohammad Shami in South Africa for the two-match test series, starting on Tuesday. However, The Men in Blue will have the option have filling his big shoes with the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna.

Due to an injury sustained during the ODI World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the two-match test series against South Africa. The 33-year-old has 229 Test wickets at an incredible 27.71 average. He was the team’s highest wicket-taker during India’s previous visit to South Africa in 2021-22, taking 14 wickets in three Tests at an average of 21.

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will now have five fast bowlers in the playing 11 from Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Sharul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, Shami is set to continue his recovery at home for the time being, with the possibility of returning during the England Test series on home soil.

Taking his X handle, Wasim Jaffer feels that it would be a fantastic opportunity for the younger generation of Indian bowlers to demonstrate their abilities at the highest level, as they are the future of Indian bowling.

“Shami will be missed big time in SA Tests, but it’s a great opportunity for Prasidh & Mukesh to show that they’re the future of Indian fast bowling. Can’t ask for a better place to bowl than South Africa. Who are you picking as the third seamer between these two?,” Wasim Jaffer Wrote on his X handle.

In the series opener on Tuesday, Indian and South African pacers will try to take advantage of the Centurion’s hard and bouncy surface. Mukesh Kumar, who made his Test debut in the Caribbean against the West Indies is likely to take up Shami’s place in the playing 11. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna is yet to make his Test debut for India, but given his strong domestic success, he might be a vital addition to the team.

The Indian fast bowling attack is likely to perform well in South African conditions, which would assist the fast bowlers. Team India will aim to end its 31-year drought for a Test series victory over the Proteas on South Africa soil under skipper Rohit Sharma. Since their first visit to South Africa in 1992, India has never won a series against the hosts.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Mukesh kumar

Prasidh Krishna

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Wasim Jaffer

SA vs IND: It’s Great Opportunity For Prasidh Krishna And Mukesh Kumar To Show That They’re The Future Of Indian Fast Bowling – Wasim Jaffer

Dec 25, 2023, 3:23 PM

