SA vs IND: “It’s Just Like Fulfilling That Minimum Commitment And Leaving” – Aakash Chopra On India Playing Only 2 Test-Matche Series Against South Africa

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: “It’s Just Like Fulfilling That Minimum Commitment And Leaving” – Aakash Chopra On India Playing Only 2 Test-Matche Series Against South Africa

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: “It’s Just Like Fulfilling That Minimum Commitment And Leaving” – Aakash Chopra On India Playing Only 2 Test-Matche Series Against South Africa

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM

SA vs IND: &#8220;It&#8217;s Just Like Fulfilling That Minimum Commitment And Leaving&#8221; &#8211; Aakash Chopra On India Playing Only 2 Test-Matche Series Against South Africa

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment that India would only play two Tests against South Africa. In South Africa, Rohit Sharma will strive to end India’s wait for their first Test series triumph. After conquering England, Australia, and New Zealand, it will be the Indian team’s final frontier.

Many believe that the upcoming series will be India’s best chance to win a series and grab the final frontier, owing to the South African pace-bowling attack’s injury issues. So far, the Proteas have avoided a Test series defeat against the Men in Blue on home soil, but they have been on the ropes in recent series.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Aakash Chopra believes that playing only two Test matches is a disservice to Test cricket and also remarked that Test cricket should be treated with respect and that two Test matches are insufficient for the longer format of the game.

Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“Anything less than a three-match series is a disservice to Test cricket. All the talk about protecting Test cricket and being its guardian does not mean we are doing what’s necessary. We need to walk the talk. We are playing a two-Test series because if teams play a single match, then it can’t be called a series. It has to be a minimum of two matches. So, it’s just like fulfilling that minimum commitment and leaving,” Aakash Chopra said.

South Africa has always managed to perform better than India in red-ball matches played at home. However, to maintain their superior record, they may need to come up with new strategies to survive and flourish now more than ever. After successful tours to places like Australia and England, the Indian cricket team would be eager to add South Africa to their list of conquests.

If You Are Saying Test Cricket Is Supreme, Then Give It The Status It Deserves – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra stated that since India plays five matches with each SENA country, South Africa should be no different. He wants the Indian cricket team to treat the longer format of the game well, which they consider as the most significant format.

Indian Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“You play five matches against Australia, you play five against England. South Africa are the third major side. But we are doing South Africa a disservice. We are doing a disservice to Test cricket by playing a two-match series. If you are saying Test cricket is supreme, then give it the status it deserves,” Aakash Chopra added.

With only two Tests being played in the series, whichever team wins the first Test will have an unassailable advantage in the series. The weather forecast not looking promising for the opening two days of the Test match but both the teams would be keen on putting a fine show in the series with World Test Championship points up for grabs.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Australia

IND vs SA 2023

India

nEW

Rohit Sharma

South Africa

Related Article
SA vs IND: &#8220;It&#8217;s Just Like Fulfilling That Minimum Commitment And Leaving&#8221; &#8211; Aakash Chopra On India Playing Only 2 Test-Matche Series Against South Africa
SA vs IND: “It’s Just Like Fulfilling That Minimum Commitment And Leaving” – Aakash Chopra On India Playing Only 2 Test-Matche Series Against South Africa

Dec 26, 2023, 4:29 PM

IND vs ENG: England May Get Absolutely Destroyed By Indian Spinners &#8211; Michael Vaughan Issues Stern Warning To Ben Stokes And Co. Ahead Of Five-Match Test Series
IND vs ENG: England May Get Absolutely Destroyed By Indian Spinners – Michael Vaughan Issues Stern Warning To Ben Stokes And Co. Ahead Of Five-Match Test Series

Dec 12, 2023, 11:36 AM

IND V AUS 2023: Australia Calls For Reinforcements To Bolster Squad After Drubbing By India In 2nd T20I- Reports
IND V AUS 2023: Australia Calls For Reinforcements To Bolster Squad After Drubbing By India In 2nd T20I- Reports

Nov 27, 2023, 10:51 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: “Mighty Mighty Heartbreak”- Ravi Ashwin Posts On X After India’s Defeat To Australia In Final
ODI World Cup 2023: “Mighty Mighty Heartbreak”- Ravi Ashwin Posts On X After India’s Defeat To Australia In Final

Nov 20, 2023, 1:34 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough Contest And Won&#8217;t Be A One-sided Affair &#8211; Virender Sehwag On India-Australia Marquee Final
ODI World Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough Contest And Won’t Be A One-sided Affair – Virender Sehwag On India-Australia Marquee Final

Nov 19, 2023, 3:30 PM

ICC Spokesperson Addresses The Pitch Alteration Controversy In India vs. New Zealand World Cup 2023 Semi-Final In Mumbai
ICC Spokesperson Addresses The Pitch Alteration Controversy In India vs. New Zealand World Cup 2023 Semi-Final In Mumbai

Nov 15, 2023, 3:29 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy