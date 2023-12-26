SA vs IND: “It’s Just Like Fulfilling That Minimum Commitment And Leaving” – Aakash Chopra On India Playing Only 2 Test-Matche Series Against South Africa

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment that India would only play two Tests against South Africa. In South Africa, Rohit Sharma will strive to end India’s wait for their first Test series triumph. After conquering England, Australia, and New Zealand, it will be the Indian team’s final frontier.

Many believe that the upcoming series will be India’s best chance to win a series and grab the final frontier, owing to the South African pace-bowling attack’s injury issues. So far, the Proteas have avoided a Test series defeat against the Men in Blue on home soil, but they have been on the ropes in recent series.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Aakash Chopra believes that playing only two Test matches is a disservice to Test cricket and also remarked that Test cricket should be treated with respect and that two Test matches are insufficient for the longer format of the game.

“Anything less than a three-match series is a disservice to Test cricket. All the talk about protecting Test cricket and being its guardian does not mean we are doing what’s necessary. We need to walk the talk. We are playing a two-Test series because if teams play a single match, then it can’t be called a series. It has to be a minimum of two matches. So, it’s just like fulfilling that minimum commitment and leaving,” Aakash Chopra said.

South Africa has always managed to perform better than India in red-ball matches played at home. However, to maintain their superior record, they may need to come up with new strategies to survive and flourish now more than ever. After successful tours to places like Australia and England, the Indian cricket team would be eager to add South Africa to their list of conquests.

If You Are Saying Test Cricket Is Supreme, Then Give It The Status It Deserves – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra stated that since India plays five matches with each SENA country, South Africa should be no different. He wants the Indian cricket team to treat the longer format of the game well, which they consider as the most significant format.

“You play five matches against Australia, you play five against England. South Africa are the third major side. But we are doing South Africa a disservice. We are doing a disservice to Test cricket by playing a two-match series. If you are saying Test cricket is supreme, then give it the status it deserves,” Aakash Chopra added.

With only two Tests being played in the series, whichever team wins the first Test will have an unassailable advantage in the series. The weather forecast not looking promising for the opening two days of the Test match but both the teams would be keen on putting a fine show in the series with World Test Championship points up for grabs.