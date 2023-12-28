Former India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed his disappointment with Rohit Sharma’s captaincy after lunch during the second day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. It seemed that the 36-year-old captain failed to maintain the pressure on the South African team by not rotating the correct bowlers.

After India scored 245 in their first innings, the Test match was level at 49/1 with South Africa at the time of the lunch break. Given the conditions and movement on offer in the pitch, it was expected that India would come out all guns blazing in the post-lunch session.

However, this was not the case, as Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi went on to produce a flurry of boundaries in the second session.

Speaking on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri felt that Shardul and Prasidh should have been the last pair to start the proceedings after the lunch break. The former India all-rounder seemed bemused and irritated by India’s tactics of the Indian team management.

Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri Credits: Twitter