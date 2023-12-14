sportzwiki logo
SA vs IND: Temba Bavuma And Kagiso Rabada To Skip Domestic Games Ahead Of The Two-Match Test Series Against India

Avinash T
Dec 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM

SA vs IND: Temba Bavuma And Kagiso Rabada To Skip Domestic Games Ahead Of The Two-Match Test Series Against India

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and experienced pacer Kagiso Rabada, who were rested from South Africa’s white-ball matches against India in order to prepare for the crucial two-Test series, will not play in a domestic first-class match as planned.

Temba Bavuma hasn’t played since South Africa’s ODI World Cup campaign ended in the semi-finals against Australia on November 16, when he suffered a hamstring injury. Meanwhile,  Kagiso Rabada’s heel injury began during the ODI World Cup, when he was unable to bowl in the final overs of the semi-final against Australia.

The Lions were supposed to play the Dolphins in Durban on Thursday, but neither Bavuma nor Rabada were available for the game, according to the Lions.  In the statement released “Bavuma has a personal matter to attend to, and Rabada has a heel niggle,” stated the statement, adding that Lions coach Russell Domingo was “disappointed” that they were not starting.

South Africa Cricket Team
South Africa Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Temba Bavuma last played a Test match in March, when South Africa defeated the West Indies by 172 runs at the Wanderers. He is anticipated to be available for the December 26 Test series against India. The Proteas will look to extend their series-winning run against India on the home soil.

If Kagiso Rabada’s injury is severe, South Africa may be forced to play the Tests against India without their entire frontline pace attack. Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the series while he heals from a lower-back stress fracture, and Lungi Ngidi has been forced to withdraw from the T20I series owing to an ankle sprain, and will also miss the start of the first-class season on Thursday.

Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen have been rested from South Africa’s T20I squad for the third game and will not play in the ODIs against India while they prepare for the Tests in first-class cricket. South Africa’s other bowling option, Nandre Burger is likely to make his debut in the third T20I at the Wanderers on Thursday.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

India National Cricket Team

Kagiso Rabada

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

temba bavuma

