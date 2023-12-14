sportzwiki logo
  I Had Never Expected That I Could Drop Such A Catch – Mohammed Shami On Dropping Kane Williamson's Catch In World Cup Semifinal

Cricket News

I Had Never Expected That I Could Drop Such A Catch – Mohammed Shami On Dropping Kane Williamson's Catch In World Cup Semifinal

Avinash T
Dec 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM

I Had Never Expected That I Could Drop Such A Catch &#8211; Mohammed Shami On Dropping Kane Williamson&#8217;s Catch In World Cup Semifinal

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has opened up about the dropped catch of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the crucial semifinal of the ODI World Cup 2023. After the crucial miss, The 33-year-old went onto the run through the Blackcaps batting lineup to help the Men In Blue reach the final of the marquee event.

After missing the first half of the competition, Mohammed Shami returned to action in India’s sixth league stage encounter against New Zealand. The 33-year-old has finished the tournament’s best wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven games and created a record for the greatest bowling performance by an Indian pacer when he took seven wickets against Kiwis in the semi-final.

Mohammed Shami dropped a simple chance at mid-on off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling in the 29th over of New Zealand’s run chase. When asked about the dropped catch, the veteran fast bowler admitted that he was under a lot of pressure following the missed opportunity. Shami stated that when he was introduced into the attack, he was determined to capture a wicket at whatever cost.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami Credits: Twitter

“Things changed after that dropped catch. I had never expected that I could drop such a catch. I thought to myself that now he has to get out at any cost. I was under a lot of pressure after that. When I was running to bowl, I thought that either he is going to hit me for three sixes, or I would get him out,” Mohammed Shami said.

Team India excelled in the ODI World Cup 2023, winning nine league games. The Men in Blue were in fine form in the semifinals, smashing New Zealand by 70 runs before heartbreakingly losing the final, extending their ICC title wait.

There Was A Thought That Target Was Chasable – Mohammed Shami

Given the batting-friendly circumstances at the Wankhede Stadium in the second innings, Mohammed Shami believes the Blackcaps are capable of chasing down the enormous mark, as they have talented batters in the lineup.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami Credits: Twitter

“There was a thought that Target was chasable. The match was at the Wankhede Stadium, where there is true bounce. If there are set batters at the crease, it doesn’t matter, even if you need to chase a 400-run target. You can’t be safe after scoring that many runs, especially when you are up against an equal opponent,” Mohammed Shami added.

Although Mohammed Shami’s injury after 2023the  ODI World Cup is not currently considered significant, the fast bowler is expected to be fit for the South Africa series. If India is to have any chance of winning their first series in South Africa, he could be a vital member of the team, given his ability to make a difference in the overseas conditions.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Kane Williamson

Mohammed Shami

