SA vs IND: We Have Broken The Jinx – Aakash Chopra Hails India For Registering Their First Victory In Cape Town

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: We Have Broken The Jinx – Aakash Chopra Hails India For Registering Their First Victory In Cape Town

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: We Have Broken The Jinx – Aakash Chopra Hails India For Registering Their First Victory In Cape Town

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 5, 2024 at 12:58 PM

SA vs IND: We Have Broken The Jinx &#8211; Aakash Chopra Hails India For Registering Their First Victory In Cape Town

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra praised India for breaking the jinx and winning a test match in Cape Town after being unfortunate in the previous seven outings, and for doing so in difficult conditions at Newlands Stadium.

The Men in Blue required a victory to level the series as they had never won a Test match in Cape Town. However, India turned things around to become the first Asian side to win a Test match on Thursday with a seven-wicket triumph. With only 642 deliveries bowled in the game, the match was the shortest in Test cricket history.

Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube, Aakash Chopra lauded India for winning their first Test at Newlands on a challenging surface and hailed Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah for once again demonstrating his prowess at the highest level.

“India have won. We have broken the jinx. We have won in Cape Town. Who was saying that we can’t win? I mean, we hadn’t won till now but have won now, and interestingly enough, won on a very bad pitch.”

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“Jasprit Bumrah is a phenomenal bowler. It seemed like something wrong had happened. How could it have happened that a series got over in South Africa and Jasprit Bumrah didn’t do anything?. He doesn’t go cold. He is a mighty guy. If Siraj took six wickets in the first innings, Bumrah said he is also there. When Bumrah’s ball starts going up and down, or left and right, he is unplayable,” Aakash Chopra said.

This was India’s first victory at Newlands, and it will be remembered for the dominant performance of the two Indian fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who bowled down the South African batting order in both innings alongside Mukesh Kumar.

Aiden Markram Scored A Century And Everyone Else Gave Ordinary Performances – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra praised South African opener Aiden Markram for his stunning century against India in difficult conditions in Cape Town and believes that he performed exceptionally well with the bat for both sides.

“Aiden Markram needs to be praised. He scored a hundred where the team is not scoring 100 runs. He is a proper player. I was extremely surprised that he wasn’t a part of the Test team some time ago. Markram scored a century and everyone else gave ordinary performances.”

Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram Credits: Twitter

“In the Indian team also, Yashasvi (Jaiswal) tried to score runs quickly. Shubman (Gill) got out, the ball stayed low. Virat Kohli was also caught down the leg side. In the end, India won by seven wickets,” Aakash Chopra added.

In the team’s second innings, Aiden Markram was the lone warrior, amassing important runs for his side while the remaining hitters failed to get going. The South African opener reached 100 runs with just 99 deliveries. His fighting innings came to an end at 106 runs when he was caught by Rohit Sharma of Mohammed Siraj’s bowling.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Aiden Markram

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: We Have Broken The Jinx &#8211; Aakash Chopra Hails India For Registering Their First Victory In Cape Town
SA vs IND: We Have Broken The Jinx – Aakash Chopra Hails India For Registering Their First Victory In Cape Town

Jan 5, 2024, 12:58 PM

SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal
SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal

Nov 16, 2023, 1:30 PM

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37

Nov 4, 2023, 2:23 PM

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 32, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 32, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 31, 2023, 1:51 PM

PAK vs SA Head to Head: Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
PAK vs SA Head to Head: Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 27, 2023, 11:37 AM

PAK vs SA Pitch Report: Pakistan Vs South Africa Pitch and Weather Report, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
PAK vs SA Pitch Report: Pakistan Vs South Africa Pitch and Weather Report, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 27, 2023, 11:36 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy