SA vs IND: We Have Broken The Jinx – Aakash Chopra Hails India For Registering Their First Victory In Cape Town

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra praised India for breaking the jinx and winning a test match in Cape Town after being unfortunate in the previous seven outings, and for doing so in difficult conditions at Newlands Stadium.

The Men in Blue required a victory to level the series as they had never won a Test match in Cape Town. However, India turned things around to become the first Asian side to win a Test match on Thursday with a seven-wicket triumph. With only 642 deliveries bowled in the game, the match was the shortest in Test cricket history.

Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube, Aakash Chopra lauded India for winning their first Test at Newlands on a challenging surface and hailed Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah for once again demonstrating his prowess at the highest level.

“India have won. We have broken the jinx. We have won in Cape Town. Who was saying that we can’t win? I mean, we hadn’t won till now but have won now, and interestingly enough, won on a very bad pitch.”

“Jasprit Bumrah is a phenomenal bowler. It seemed like something wrong had happened. How could it have happened that a series got over in South Africa and Jasprit Bumrah didn’t do anything?. He doesn’t go cold. He is a mighty guy. If Siraj took six wickets in the first innings, Bumrah said he is also there. When Bumrah’s ball starts going up and down, or left and right, he is unplayable,” Aakash Chopra said.

This was India’s first victory at Newlands, and it will be remembered for the dominant performance of the two Indian fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who bowled down the South African batting order in both innings alongside Mukesh Kumar.

Aiden Markram Scored A Century And Everyone Else Gave Ordinary Performances – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra praised South African opener Aiden Markram for his stunning century against India in difficult conditions in Cape Town and believes that he performed exceptionally well with the bat for both sides.

“Aiden Markram needs to be praised. He scored a hundred where the team is not scoring 100 runs. He is a proper player. I was extremely surprised that he wasn’t a part of the Test team some time ago. Markram scored a century and everyone else gave ordinary performances.”

“In the Indian team also, Yashasvi (Jaiswal) tried to score runs quickly. Shubman (Gill) got out, the ball stayed low. Virat Kohli was also caught down the leg side. In the end, India won by seven wickets,” Aakash Chopra added.

In the team’s second innings, Aiden Markram was the lone warrior, amassing important runs for his side while the remaining hitters failed to get going. The South African opener reached 100 runs with just 99 deliveries. His fighting innings came to an end at 106 runs when he was caught by Rohit Sharma of Mohammed Siraj’s bowling.