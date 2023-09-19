SportzWiki Logo
Sanju Samson Shares Cryptic Post On Facebook After Snub From India Squad For Australia Series

Jatin

Sep 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM

Sanju Samson didn’t make the Indian selection for the three-match ODI series against Australia, despite the Indian team management choosing to rest their star players right before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The first two games, which are slated to be played at Mohali and Indore, have been postponed for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav. In Indian cricket, Sanju Samson’s selection has been a mysterious subject. In international cricket, the wicket-keeper-batter has not been able to consistently receive games.

Ravichandran Ashwin will take part in the three-match ODI series after Team India called him back from his ODI banishment. Given that Axar Patel is still unfit, Team India may consider selecting another player to take Patel’s place in the World Cup roster.

Washington Sundar
Axar Patel was replaced by Washington Sundar for the Asia Cup 2023 championship match versus Sri Lanka in Colombo.  The three-match ODI series versus Australia also includes Sundar. For the last ODI in Rajkot, veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav will return.

Sanju Samson’s Cryptic Post On Facebook

Sanju Samson responded to the squad’s ongoing disregard for him by posting a mysterious remark on his social media page. Samson expressed his disappointment by posting a “smiley” emoji on his Facebook page.

Samson played just 13 of the 45 ODIs that India has played since making his ODI debut in 2021. In the 12 ODI innings he batted for India, his ODI average is higher than 55.71.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has also made a big statement on Samson’s exclusion from the team. Pathan said that if he was at Samson’s place he would have been disappointed.

Pathan tweeted his feelings on Samson’s exclusion, “If I am in place of Sanju Samson right now, I will be really disappointed.”

Also Read: Robin Uthappa Sympathizes With Sanju Samson As He Is Ignored From Australia ODIs Squad

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Sanju Samson

