Sarfaraz Khan Scores Whirlwind Century Against England Lions After Being Ignored By Selectors For Virat Kohli’s Replacement

Sarfaraz Khan, on Thursday (January 25), gave a timely reminder to the selectors by smashing a whirlwind century in the first innings of the ongoing second unofficial Test between India A and England Lions.

The right-handed batsman has been one of the best performers in the domestic circuit in recent years. However, his performance for India A has not really lived up to expectations. However, he was in his elements on day two of the second unofficial Test against England Lions and scored a blistering century.

Batting first, England Lions were bowled out for a modest total of 152 runs in their first innings. Their innings last for less than 53 overs. In reply, India A made a solid start with captain Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal sharing a 162-run stand for the opening wicket to go past the score put up by England Lions.

Sarfaraz Khan scores whirlwind ton:

Matthew Potts broke the stand by dismissing Easwaran for 58. Easwaran’s dismissal opened the floodgates as India A lost four wickets in quick time to find themselves reeling at 184 for 4 from 162 for 0. But before the visitors could make further inroads, Sarfaraz Khan and Washington Sundar steadied the ship with a big stand of 169 runs.

Potts broke the stand by dismissing Sundar for 57. Sarfaraz Khan, on the other end, went on to complete a blistering century off just 89 balls. At the time of writing this report, he was batting on 129 runs off 115 balls with the help of 13 fours and 5 sixes.

HUNDRED FOR SARFARAZ KHAN…!!!! Hundred from just 89 balls against England Lions 🔥 India A lost 4 quick wickets in the space of 22 runs and then Sarfaraz show started – A special knock. pic.twitter.com/PDz5WGCfaj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2024

The knock came just hours after Sarfaraz Khan suffered yet another setback in his pursuit to play Test match for India. He was backed by many to replace Virat Kohli in the India squad for the ongoing series against England. However, the selectors decided against it and instead picked uncapped Rajat Patidar.

Meanwhile, both Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh failed to get going with the bat against England Lions. Both the players recently represented India against South Africa and Afghanistan before being added to the India A squad. While Varma scored 6, Rinku was out for a duck.