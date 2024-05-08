Irfan Pathan has asked the opposition teams to imagine the level of destruction that can happen if Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs bat for South Africa in the death overs in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Both Stubbs and Klaasen have been named in South Africa’s squad in the T20 World Cup. The destructive batters will head to the gala event with ruthless form behind them.

South Africa has never won an ICC event, but they will be among the favourites for the championship. South Africa will face Sri Lanka on June 3, followed by Bangladesh on June 8. They will face the Netherlands on June 10 and Nepal on June 14. The Aiden Markram-led team must finish in the top two to advance to the Super 8s.

Imagine Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs batting in the last 5 overs: Irfan Pathan

Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs have been in destructive form for their respective franchises in the IPL 2024. Klaasen turns out for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Stubbs is the designated finisher for the Delhi Capitals.

Klaasen has been merciless for SRH in the IPL 2024, amassing 339 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 186.26, with 31 sixes. Meanwhile, Stubbs has been unstoppable for the Delhi Capitals, amassing 318 runs, including 22 sixes. This season, the DC mainstay has scored 202 runs in overs ranging from 16 to 20 with a strike rate of 252.

Irfan took to X, wondering how much havoc the pair may do if they batted together in the T20 World Cup’s final five overs.

“Imagine Klassen and Stubbs batting in the last 5 overs for South Africa in the World Cup. Scary thought,” Pathan posted.

South Africa has won only one multi-national tournament which was organized by the ICC. That win came under the captaincy of late Hansie Cronje, when South Africa won the inaugural ICC Knockout Trophy in 1998 in Bangladesh. This trophy was later rechristened to the ICC Champions Trophy from 2002 onwards.

South Africa squad for the T20 World Cup 2024: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

