Delhi Capitals’ (DC) South African keeper-batter Tristan Stubbs has been a revelation as a finisher for the franchise in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Stubbs is enjoying a fantastic season with the bat, scoring 318 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 188.16, with two fifties to his credit. The 23-year-old scored 54 (32) in his second game and followed it up with an incredible 71*(25) versus MI. He scored another 48* (25) in the next game versus MI.

He made a quick-fire cameo of 41 (20) during Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Delhi. Notably, the right-handed hitter came into bat with his team on 144 for 4 after 12.4 overs and added 45 runs off 29 balls with Gulbadin Naib for the sixth wicket, hammering three fours and as many sixes in his innings.

This helped Delhi Capitals put on 221/8 in 20 overs, a total that proved to be sufficient in the end, as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs, by restricting them to just 201 runs.

Like I’m holding a hockey stick: Tristan Stubbs on his mastery over sweep shots

When asked about his mastery of sweep strokes, Stubbs disclosed the effect of playing hockey, stating that the way his hands pivot for the spin and seam is similar to holding a hockey stick.

“I think initially you get the basics from hockey and I practiced them a lot because you know you got to do it, it just takes bravery for it to connect and play through. The way I turn the hands for the spin and seam is like I’m holding a hockey stick, so it must come from there. Both sweeps actually, getting down low I definitely think comes from hockey,” said Stubbs in a video shared by the IPL.

Meanwhile, following their 20-run victory over RR, DC is now sixth on the points table, having won six of their last 12 matches and accruing 12 points. The Rishabh Pant-led team has a good chance of making the playoffs and would be eager to win their final two games against RCB and LSG.

