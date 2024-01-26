sportzwiki logo
  • Shoaib Malik’s BPL Contract Torn Up Over Match-Fixing Allegations

Shoaib Malik’s BPL Contract Torn Up Over Match-Fixing Allegations

Sportzwiki Editor

Jan 26, 2024 at 1:39 PM

Shoaib Malik’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) contract has reportedly been terminated over match-fixing allegations. The allegations arose after the former Pakistan captain’s bizarre bowling during the game between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers in BPL 2024.

Shoaib Malik raised a number of eyebrows by bowling as many as three no-balls during the only over he bowled in the game. He ended up conceding 18 runs in the over as Tigers inflicted a heavy 8-wicket defeat on Barishal.  Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal handed the ball to Shoaib Malik to bowl the fourth over of the innings.

The Tigers had raced away to 33 for 0 after three overs and the onus was on the Pakistan veteran to put a brake on the runs. However, he failed to justify his captain’s call and ended up giving away 18 runs. More than the runs, it was the no-balls he bowled that raised a number of eyebrows and raised suspicion of match-fixing.

Shoaib Malik’s contract terminated:

Shoaib Malik began by conceding a single before Evin Lewis hit him for a four. It was followed by a dot before he conceded three no-balls in a row. The spinners hardly overstep and as a result, Shoaib Malik’s act made many suspect match-fixing.

Soon after the incident, he left the BPL midway due to personal reasons. And according to latest reports, Barishal have terminated his BPL contract. While the franchise is yet to give an official confirmation,  a leading Bangladesh journalist confirmed the development, writing:

“Fortune Barisal has terminated the contract of Shoaib Malik on the suspicion of “fixing”. During a recent match, Malik, who is a spinner, bowled three no balls in one over. Mizanur Rahman, the team owner of Fortune Barishal, has confirmed the news”

Before the no-ball controversy, Shoaib Malik had also faced the heat for marrying Sana Javed. It is his third marriage. In 2010, he had tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Tagged:

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Shoaib Malik

