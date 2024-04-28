It’s not bizarre how Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) even after such a great start in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, has been struggling in a few departments before the KKR vs DC clash. But in reality, that’s the trend in most of the seasons of this league. Delhi Capitals (DC), on the flip of the coin, has raised themselves from the early setback.

With four wins in their last five games, the Capitals have promoted them to the fifth position in the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.276. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) however have retained their second position, despite their three defeats in the last five games at a net run rate of +0.972.

Whoever wins the game in the KKR vs DC clash, will have their nose ahead in the race for the playoffs in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024: KKR vs DC Playing 11- Match 47

Except for Sunil Narine, none of the KKR bowlers have had a decent show so far in this IPL 2024. Harshit Rana did impress the world of cricket with his pace and aggression, but since going for runs in one of the past games, haven’t made his return in this tournament.

Also Read: Aaron Finch Names His India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024; No Yuzvendra Chahal Or Shubman Gill

KKR Playing 11:

After an excellent ODI World Cup 2023 for India, Shreyas Iyer’s form has dropped a little. Except for him, the KKR batting lineup, going into the KKR vs DC clash seems to be in perfect shape. The Knight Riders captain has managed 218 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of just over 135, which isn’t too bad, but not up to the standards of modern T20s.

In the bowling department, there are quite a few holes. Sunil Narine is KKR’s highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an economy of under seven. Leaving the Caribbean spinner, none of the bowlers of the KKR set-up has displayed any impressive performance.

Andre Russell is KKR’s second-highest wicket taker, for the KKR vs DC battle, with 10 wickets. However, his economy of 11.08 never allowed his team to put pressure on the opponents. Harshit Rana has gone for 246 runs in 24 overs, while Mitchell Starc, the costliest buy of the IPL history, has an economy of close to 11.50.

The Knight Riders need to sort this issue quite quickly before they start to slip in the points table.

KKR’s line-up vs DC: Phil Salt (wk.), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana. (Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma)

Also Read: Rinku Singh Will Miss Out If Virat Kohli…- Irfan Pathan’s Huge Statement Ahead Of India Team Announcement

DC Playing XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk has taken the IPL 2024 by storm with 247 runs at a strike rate of close to 240. If he cements his place in the opening slot, which he should consider the performance he has displayed, Delhi still seems to be unsure of McGurk’s opening partner. They used David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Abhishek Porel. Shaw had a decent knock, but the management doesn’t seem to be too happy with the position yet.

Another concern for them is Anrich Nortje. The South Africa pacer has an economy of 13.36 for his seven wickets in six innings. When they replaced him with his country man- Lizard Williams, the latter too gave away 34 runs in three overs.

With Ishant Sharma still nursing his back issue, Delhi needs to find options in their bowling department, especially to take wickets in the death overs.

DC’s line-up vs KKR: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk.), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukhesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed. (Impact Sub: Rasikh Salam).

The KKR vs DC face-off will take place on April 29, 2024, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.