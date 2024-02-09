Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of Last Three Tests Against England: Report

Team India could be without Shreyas Iyer for the remaining three Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England. The hosts were without some key players for the second Test and could miss in the upcoming third Test too.

The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were not available for the game. Both Jadeja and Rahul were sidelined with injuries that they sustained in the first Test while Kohli is out of action due to personal reasons. Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami is also sidelined with an injury. As of now, there is very little clarity over the return of these players for the third Test.

And India could miss the services of Shreyas Iyer as well for the crucial game. According to a report in The Indian Express, the middle-order batsman’s participation in the Test is in doubt due to an injury. He has complained of stiffness in the back and pain in the groin area while playing forward defence and looks doubtful for the game. The report further added that other players’ kits were sent to Rajkot for the upcoming game, Shreyas Iyer’s equipment was sent to his home in Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer to head to NCA:

Shreyas Iyer is now likely to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for further tests. And while his participation in the Test series is doubtful, he is likely to return to action for the IPL that begins next month. The Mumbai star had missed the entire IPL season last year owing to a back injury and would be desperate to return to the competition this year.

“Iyer has informed the Indian team management and the medical staff that his back gets stiff after playing more than 30 balls and he feels pain in his groin while playing forward defence,” a source told The Indian Express.

“Post surgery, he is facing this issue for the first time so he has been advised to rest for a few weeks. He will head to NCA later,” he added.

Things will become clear when the selectors announce the squad for the remaining games. The national selection panel is expected to announce the squad on Friday (February 9). The five-match series is currently locked at 1-1. England won the first Test by 28 runs before India won the second one by 106 runs to draw level in the five-match series.