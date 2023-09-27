Shubman Gill Closes Gap With Babar Azam For The No.1 ODI Batter Spot In ICC Rankings

India’s Shubman Gill is inching towards the no.1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings as in the newest update on September 27, 2023, he closed the gap on current no.1 spot holder Babar Azam.

Shubman Gill was rested for the third ODI in the ongoing series against Australia. But before that, the Punjab batter amassed 178 runs in the two matches he had played. He scored 74 in the first ODI in Mohali and then followed that up with 104 in the second match which was played in Indore.

Gill now has a total of 847 rating points and is just 10 rating points behind Babar, ahead of the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on October 5.

Babar will enter the tournament with the top rating this year because Gill is missing India’s final game of their series against Australia and Pakistan won’t play an official ODI until their World Cup opener. Even though Babar and Gill are far ahead of the competition, the race for first place in the batter rankings will remain competitive throughout the World Cup’s six weeks.

Despite the fact that much of his team’s ODI series against England was impacted by rain, Ireland’s young gun Harry Tector jumps to fourth place and a new career-high rating. South Africa’s powerhouse Rassie van der Dussen (743 rating points) is third on the batter rankings and more than 100 points behind the top two.

Following strong performances against Australia, India’s Shreyas Iyer (up eight ranks to 30th) and KL Rahul (up six spaces to 33rd) have also seen a boost in the rankings this week.

Mohammed Siraj Reigns As No.1 In ODI Bowler Rankings

On the list of ODI bowlers, Mohammed Siraj continues to have a slim lead. Despite not playing in the ODI series against Australia, Siraj rose to the top of the rankings because of his six-wicket haul in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka earlier this month. He now leads Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood by 11 points.

The top 10 ODI bowlers are separated by just 55 rating points, with veteran Australian spinner Adam Zampa moving up to seventh after taking three wickets in the first two games against India.

India pacer Mohammed Shami (up nine spots to equal 25th) and Australia counterpart Sean Abbott (up 14 places to equal 45th) also make some ground on this list.