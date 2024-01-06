SL vs ZIM: Pathum Nissanka Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against Zimbabwe Due To Suspected Dengue

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka will miss the white-ball series against Zimbabwe after being down with dengue fever. The 25-year-old was admitted to the hospital after contracting dengue illness. The white-ball leg against Zimbabwe is set to commence on Saturday in Colombo.

The unavailability of Pathum Nissanka would be a big blow for Sri Lanka, especially given his recent form in the white-ball format of the game. Nissanka has scored 1728 runs in 49 One-Day International matches at an average of 38.40, including one century and five fifties, providing the side a strong start at the top of the order.

According to an official announcement issued by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Pathum Nissanka has been admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with Dengue. If the youngster’s ailment is found to be dengue, he may be ruled out of the following ODI series.

🚨Team Update: Pathum Nissanka has been admitted to the hospital with a suspected dengue infection. Accordingly, the player is admitted for further management and will be out of the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Cricket selectors have included Shevon Daniel in the ODI squad in… pic.twitter.com/ZLAg4neKRS — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 5, 2024

“Team Update: Pathum Nissanka has been admitted to the hospital with a suspected dengue infection. Accordingly, the player is admitted for further management and will be out of the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Cricket selectors have included Shevon Daniel in the ODI squad in place of Nissanka,” stated Sri Lanka Cricket’s media release.

Shevon Daniel, who has limited international experience has been brought in as a replacement in his absence. The selectors have recognized Daniel’s potential and talent, but it remains to be seen whether he will be given a shot in the forthcoming series against Zimbabwe.

Despite him being a possible opener Avishka Fernando and skipper Kusal Mendis are likely to open the batting against Zimbabwe.

The series’ three one-day internationals are scheduled to be played on January 6, 8, and 11. All matches will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, with the ODIs taking place during the day.

The white-ball series against Zimbabwe gives Sri Lanka a chance to show progress after a poor World Cup campaign last year. The Island nation will be looking for a new beginning, and a series win at home will help their morale and prepare themselves for the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad For Zimbabwe Series: Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Charith Asalanka (vc), Shevon Daniel, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga (subject to fitness).