SL vs ZIM: Sri Lanka Announce Squad For Zimbabwe T20Is, Wanindu Hasaranga To Lead

Sri Lanka, on Tuesday (January 9), announced their T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Zimbabwe. The Islanders are hosting the African country for three ODIs and as many T20Is this month.

Both the teams are currently involved in the ODI series and will lock horns against each other in the T20Is from January 14. The hosts have named a 16-member squad for the SL vs ZIM T20I series. The highlight of the squad is the return of former captain and veteran allrounder Angelo Mathews. The fast-bowling allrounder has not played a T20I for his national team since 2021.

The latest decision from the Sri Lankan selectors is a big indication that Mathews is in the selectors’ plans for this year’s T20 World Cup in June. Last year, he also played the ODI World Cup after being named in the team as an injury replacement.

The upcoming series against Zimbabwe will mark Wanindu Hasaranga’s first series as Sri Lanka’s full-time T20I captain. Charith Asalanka has been named as his deputy in the shortest format of the game. Hasaranga will make his much-awaited return to international cricket in the upcoming SL vs ZIM T20I series.

He has not played a T20I since April last year while his last appearance in ODIs came in July. An unfortunate injury forced him to miss the Asia Cup as well as the World Cup. Earlier this month, he played two List A games for Colombo CC and will be looking to hit the ground running in international cricket.

Sri Lanka have also included Nuwan Thushara and Akila Dananjaya in their T20I squad. Thusahara has made a name for himself in franchise cricket and was recently signed up by Mumbai Indians in the 2024 IPL Auction.

Sri Lanka Squad

Wanindu Hasaranga – Captain

Charith Asalanka – Vice Captain

Kusal Mendis

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Kusal Janith Perera

Angelo Mathews

Dasun Shanaka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Kamindu Mendis

Pathum Nissanka – subject to fitness

Maheesh Theekshana

Dushmantha Chameera

Dilshan Madushanka

Matheesha Pathirana

Nuwan Thushara

Akila Dananjaya

All the three T20Is will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Talking about the ongoing ODI series, the first game was washed out before Sri Lanka won the second game by 2 wickets to take an unassailable lead. The third and final match is scheduled to take place on Thursday (January 11).