Steve Smith Confirmed As David Warner’s Replacement, Set To Open In Tests For The First Time In His Career

Steve Smith will start a new journey when Australia take on West Indies in the two-match Test series this month. The former Australia captain has won the race to replace retired David Warner at the top of the batting order.

The likes of Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw as well as Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne were in contention to replace Warner as Australia’s Test opener. However, the situation changed when Steve Smith expressed his desire to open the innings for the first time in his illustrious 14-year Test career.

And Australia have decided to give the star batsman a chance to open the innings as he looks to regain his best form. Australia’s chief selector George Bailey has confirmed that Steve Smith will be opening the innings alongside Usman Khawaja in the forthcoming Test against West Indies. The move will allow Green to return to the Test side and bat at number four.

“Tongue in cheek I could say everything’s an experiment. That’s been part of the discussions with Steve, I believe he’s keen for this to be a significant chapter of his career. We don’t look too far ahead… (but) for all intents and purposes this is where Steve wants to stay,” said Bailey when he was asked if Smith could return at No.4 if the move does not work.

“He may do. It’s not something he’s doing on a whim or he wants to do for one match and see how he goes,” he added when asked if Smith could play as an opener until his retirement.

George Bailey praises Steve Smith’s selfless decision:

Speaking further, Bailey hailed Steve Smith’s selfless decision to sacrifice his No.4 spot and open the innings for the team’s cause.

“It’s selfless that someone who has had so much success in one position or a couple of positions in the middle order is open and willing and hungry to have a crack at something new and something different,” said the chief selector.

Australia Test squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw.