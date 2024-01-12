sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Suresh Raina Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Return To T20I Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup

All

Cricket News

Suresh Raina Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Return To T20I Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 12, 2024 at 10:18 AM

Suresh Raina Reacts To Virat Kohli&#8217;s Return To T20I Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Suresh Raina has given his reaction on Virat Kohli’s return to the T20I team. The selectors sprung a big surprise by recalling Virat Kohli as well as Rohit Sharma for the ongoing three-match T20I series.

Both the batters had not played a T20I for Team India since the conclusion of the 2022 T20 World Cup. It looked all over for them in T20I before the selectors decided to recall them for the series that is India’s last T20I assignment before this year’s T20 World Cup.

While there were calls from several quarters to recall Rohit after his stunning show in the ODI World Cup show last year, not many were expecting Virat Kohli to return to the T20I side as well. The decision has invited criticism from several quarters as many believe that recalling the former India captain is not a good move.

Suresh Raina on Virat Kohli’s return:

While the decision to recall Virat Kohli has met with criticism from several quarters, Suresh Raina has backed the move and has said that he would like to see his former teammate bat at No. 3 position in the lead up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

“I think Kohli should bat at No. 3. His experience will bring some solidity, especially in the challenging pitches in the US and the Caribbean. There are fearless, young cricketers like Jaiswal, Rinku Singh or Shubman Gill, but Rohit and Kohli will give the unit a lot of solidity. Their presence is very important when we chase a target, especially in a high-pressure event like the World Cup,” Raina told Sports 18.

Speaking further, Raina pointed out that the pitches in the West Indies and the USA for the T20 World Cup will be tricky and India will benefit from the experience of Virat Kohli and Rohit. He also praised the senior batters for their performance in the ODI World Cup last year. Virat Kohli finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer while Rohit was the second highest run-scorer.

”If you look at the World Cup venues (in the USA and the West Indies), the wicket will be a bit tricky. India will need the experience of Rohit and Kohli there. Kohli is about to make 12000 runs in T20 cricket. Their form in the ODI World Cup was very good, and Rohit brings in a lot of intent to the dressing room as the leader as well,” said Raina.

Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup will be played in June this year. India have been clubbed together with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the USA in the same group. The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5.

Tagged:

ICC T20 World Cup 2024

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Suresh Raina

Virat Kohli

Related Article
IND vs AFG: He Has That Capability And Has Time In His Hand &#8211; Clive Lloyd Backs Virat Kohli To Break Sachin Tendulkar&#8217;s Records In Years Ahead
IND vs AFG: He Has That Capability And Has Time In His Hand – Clive Lloyd Backs Virat Kohli To Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Records In Years Ahead

Jan 12, 2024, 11:24 AM

Suresh Raina Reacts To Virat Kohli&#8217;s Return To T20I Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup
Suresh Raina Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Return To T20I Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Jan 12, 2024, 10:18 AM

IND vs AFG: There Will Definitely Be Some Plans For Them &#8211; Jonathan Trott Opens Up On Afghanistan&#8217;s Plans To Stop Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma
IND vs AFG: There Will Definitely Be Some Plans For Them – Jonathan Trott Opens Up On Afghanistan’s Plans To Stop Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Jan 11, 2024, 3:12 PM

IND vs AFG: The Likes Of Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Are Needed To Help India Win The T20 World Cup &#8211; AB de Villiers
IND vs AFG: The Likes Of Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Are Needed To Help India Win The T20 World Cup – AB de Villiers

Jan 11, 2024, 12:50 PM

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Roared Up Like A Tiger, We Have Been Told Beforehand To Not Say Anything To This Bloke &#8211; Graeme Swann
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Roared Up Like A Tiger, We Have Been Told Beforehand To Not Say Anything To This Bloke – Graeme Swann

Jan 11, 2024, 11:01 AM

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli Ruled Out Of 1st T20I After Failing To Join The Team In Time: Report
IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli Ruled Out Of 1st T20I After Failing To Join The Team In Time: Report

Jan 10, 2024, 5:48 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy