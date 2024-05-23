India will aim to go for their second trophy in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). If India go on to win the tournament, then they would end their drought of getting an ICC trophy for more than a decade.

India have selected a 15-member team which is mostly standing on the experience players. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, they will have the services of Virat Kohli. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav will be such a vital member of the team.

Rishabh Pant will return into the action after missing the whole last year due to a fatal injury. Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya’s job will be so important for the all-round section. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team’s pace bowling attack, including the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

India aren’t taking a risk with the bat or ball – David Lloyd

The former England player David Llyod feels that this India team going into the upcoming 20-over tournament won’t have much edge over the opponents. He feels that the ‘Men in Blue’ may not have the best impact in the tournament.

The veteran also said that the opposite teams could get a little bit worried about the ‘big names’ India will have in their playing eleven, but their lack of skill in taking risks with bat in the 20-overs could be a huge factor.

‘It’s (India) quite a predictable team. The shackles are not off. I would think the opposition accept the quality. Yeah, good players there, but they aren’t taking a risk with the bat or ball,” David Lloyd expressed during a show on TalkSport Cricket Podcast.

Renowned as a famous cricket commentator around the world as Bumble, the veteran also feels that the team will have their own moments but that’s not threatening for the other teams.

‘So, you’d think of teams as, ‘yeah, they will have their moments,’ but they won’t be really threatening,” The veteran remarked on the same show.

The India selection committee, led by the Chairman Ajit Agarkar has kept their faith on the experienced Virat Kohli, who has been in fine touch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has smashed 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69 with five fifties and one century.

Bumrah is going into the World Cup for India, having taken 20 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 16.80 and an economy of only 6.48 during the 20-over league for the Mumbai Indians (MI). It will be interesting to see how partners him in the pace-bowling line-up.

India, under the captaincy of Rohit, look to go with the experienced Ravindra Jadeja, but who will they pick as the second spinners, as the toss-up will be between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Rohit’s form will be a little concern who had only 116 runs in six innings during the last T20 World Cup, with a strike rate of 106.42. His only fifty of the competition against Netherlands.

The T20 champions of the 2007-season will begin their upcoming world cup campaign on June 5, against Ireland.