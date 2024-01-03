Taskin Ahmed Eyes Comeback To Competitive Cricket Through Bangladesh Premier League

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Taskin Ahmed Eyes Comeback To Competitive Cricket Through Bangladesh Premier League

All

Cricket News

Taskin Ahmed Eyes Comeback To Competitive Cricket Through Bangladesh Premier League

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 3, 2024 at 11:07 AM

Taskin Ahmed Eyes Comeback To Competitive Cricket Through Bangladesh Premier League

Bangladesh fast-bowler Taskin Ahmed is aiming to make a comeback to competitive cricket in the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He is set to ply his trade for Durdanto Dhaka in the T20 competition, scheduled to begin from January 19.

Taskin Ahmed has not played a competitive game since the World Cup in India. He missed a couple of matches during the marquee event after suffering a tear in his shoulder. The right-arm pacer missed the Test series against New Zealand at home before missing the away white-ball series against the same opposition. Soon after the World Cup ended, he began his rehabilitation .

“By the grace of Allah, I am better than before. I had a problem in my shoulder but now I am better and I am looking to start with the BPL and hoping to start the new year well,” Taskin Ahmed told reporters following his bowling at the BCB academy premises on Tuesday (January 2).

“I bowled with a full run-up and this is the fifth session I am bowling and I am feeling better than before. The BPL is still two weeks away and if everything goes according to plan, I am hoping to make a comeback with it (BPL),” he added.

Taskin Ahmed delighted with pacers’ performance:

Speaking further, Taskin Ahmed expressed his delight over Bangladesh’s pacers performance in New Zealand. The Bangla Tigers drew the T20I series and also registered their first-ever ODI win in New Zealand. In both the series, the fast-bowlers played a key role. Pacer Shoriful Islam was also adjudged Player of the Series in the T20Is.

“It was a pleasure to see pacers doing well in New Zealand, everyone bowled so well and it was a huge relief. At the end of the day we won in New Zealand on the back of pacers’ performance and it’s a something to cherish,” Taskin Ahmed said.

“I really missed being part of the win. I always like bowling in New Zealand because you get good seam movement. But at the end of the day, it is our team and we are all one and in the coming days Bangladesh’s pace department will surely contribute to more wins,” he added.

Taskin Ahmed is a key member of the Bangladesh team and will be hoping to fully recover and regain his best form ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup. So far, he has represented his country in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and 54 T20Is. He has picked a total of 177 wickets in international cricket.

Tagged:

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Taskin Ahmed

Related Article
Taskin Ahmed Eyes Comeback To Competitive Cricket Through Bangladesh Premier League
Taskin Ahmed Eyes Comeback To Competitive Cricket Through Bangladesh Premier League

Jan 3, 2024, 11:07 AM

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Is Waiting For Clarification From Shakib Al Hasan On Their Captain&#8217;s Appointment
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Is Waiting For Clarification From Shakib Al Hasan On Their Captain’s Appointment

Dec 30, 2023, 2:05 PM

I Was Having The Eye Problem Throughout The World Cup &#8211; Shakib Al Hasan Opens Up On Challenges He Faced During The ODI World Cup 2023
I Was Having The Eye Problem Throughout The World Cup – Shakib Al Hasan Opens Up On Challenges He Faced During The ODI World Cup 2023

Dec 26, 2023, 1:38 PM

NZ vs BAN: Kane Williamson And Kyle Jamieson Dropped From New Zealand&#8217;s T20 Squad For Bangladesh Series
NZ vs BAN: Kane Williamson And Kyle Jamieson Dropped From New Zealand’s T20 Squad For Bangladesh Series

Dec 22, 2023, 11:14 AM

NZ vs BAN: Kyle Jamieson Rested For Last Two ODIs Against Bangladesh Due To Stiff Hamstring
NZ vs BAN: Kyle Jamieson Rested For Last Two ODIs Against Bangladesh Due To Stiff Hamstring

Dec 18, 2023, 2:55 PM

NZ vs BAN: Kane Williamson Returns To Lead New Zealand In Three Match T20I Series Against Bangladesh
NZ vs BAN: Kane Williamson Returns To Lead New Zealand In Three Match T20I Series Against Bangladesh

Dec 17, 2023, 11:46 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy