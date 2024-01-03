Taskin Ahmed Eyes Comeback To Competitive Cricket Through Bangladesh Premier League

Bangladesh fast-bowler Taskin Ahmed is aiming to make a comeback to competitive cricket in the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He is set to ply his trade for Durdanto Dhaka in the T20 competition, scheduled to begin from January 19.

Taskin Ahmed has not played a competitive game since the World Cup in India. He missed a couple of matches during the marquee event after suffering a tear in his shoulder. The right-arm pacer missed the Test series against New Zealand at home before missing the away white-ball series against the same opposition. Soon after the World Cup ended, he began his rehabilitation .

“By the grace of Allah, I am better than before. I had a problem in my shoulder but now I am better and I am looking to start with the BPL and hoping to start the new year well,” Taskin Ahmed told reporters following his bowling at the BCB academy premises on Tuesday (January 2).

“I bowled with a full run-up and this is the fifth session I am bowling and I am feeling better than before. The BPL is still two weeks away and if everything goes according to plan, I am hoping to make a comeback with it (BPL),” he added.

Taskin Ahmed delighted with pacers’ performance:

Speaking further, Taskin Ahmed expressed his delight over Bangladesh’s pacers performance in New Zealand. The Bangla Tigers drew the T20I series and also registered their first-ever ODI win in New Zealand. In both the series, the fast-bowlers played a key role. Pacer Shoriful Islam was also adjudged Player of the Series in the T20Is.

“It was a pleasure to see pacers doing well in New Zealand, everyone bowled so well and it was a huge relief. At the end of the day we won in New Zealand on the back of pacers’ performance and it’s a something to cherish,” Taskin Ahmed said.

“I really missed being part of the win. I always like bowling in New Zealand because you get good seam movement. But at the end of the day, it is our team and we are all one and in the coming days Bangladesh’s pace department will surely contribute to more wins,” he added.

Taskin Ahmed is a key member of the Bangladesh team and will be hoping to fully recover and regain his best form ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup. So far, he has represented his country in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and 54 T20Is. He has picked a total of 177 wickets in international cricket.