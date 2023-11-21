Umar Gul And Saeed Ajmal Appointed Bowling Coaches Of Pakistan Team

Former Pakistan cricketers and members of the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup winning squads, Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, have been chosen as the Fast Bowling and Spin Bowling Coaches for the Pakistan Men’s Team, respectively. The Test series against Australia is set from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, and the T20I series against New Zealand is scheduled from 12 to 21 January 2024.

Umar Gul previously worked as the bowling coach for the Pakistan Men’s Team during a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, followed by a home series against New Zealand. He was also the bowling coach for the Quetta Gladiators in the previous HBL PSL season and the bowling coach for Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022.

Gul made his international debut in 2003, representing Pakistan in 47 Tests taking 163 wickets, in 130 ODIs picking 179 wickets, and in 60 T20Is 85 wickets between 2003 and 2016.

Umar Gul said on PCB website: “I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team and feel honored to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf. Having had previous working experience with the men’s side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan’s bowling prowess to new heights.”

“Truly Honored And Grateful For The Opportunity Provided”- Saeed Ajmal

On the other hand, Saeed Ajmal, the former world number one ODI bowler, will take over as Spin Bowling Coach. Saeed, who made his international debut in 2008, played 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 64 T20Is for Pakistan, taking 447 wickets across the three formats. He was also the spin bowling coach for HBL PSL side Islamabad United.

“I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf to serve as the spin bowling coach. I am delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the Pakistan national team. I believe my career and coaching experience will help enhance the spin bowling arsenal of the team,” said Saeed Ajmal.