Watch: Aamer Jamal Plays Outrageous Reverse Sweep To Hit Nathan Lyon’s Delivery For A Six

Aamer Jamal, on Wednesday (January 3), starred with the bat to help Pakistan recover from a poor start and post a 300-plus total in the ongoing third AUS vs PAK Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan were reeling at 96 for 5 after losing both their openers, Babar Azam, Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel. It was followed by a 94-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman before the former was dismissed by Australia captain Pat Cummins for 88. Rizwan’s dismissal triggered another collapse that saw Pakistan getting reduced to 227 for 9 from 190 for 5.

Pakistan were looking set to be bowled out for less than 250 runs. However, Aamer Jamal had other ideas. Playing only his third Test, the Pakistan pacer came up with a brilliant knock of 82 runs to help his side post a competitive total of 313 runs.

Aamer Jamal’s outrageous shot for a six:

Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza shared an 86-run stand for the final wicket. The partnership came to an end when Aamer Jamal was caught at long on when he tried to clear the boundary. His 82-run knock came off just 97 balls and was studded with 9 fours and 4 sixes.

The right-hander played shots all around the park and the best of the lot came against Nathan Lyon when he played an outrageous reverse sweep for six. In the 74th over of the innings, Lyon bowled one outside the off stump and Aamer Jamal changed his stance for the reverse sweep before hitting the ball over deep point for six runs.

Watch:

In reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 313 runs, Australia finished the day on 6 for no loss. The hosts have already sealed the series by winning the first two Tests. Pakistan will be desperate to avoid a whitewash and win the ongoing game to end their long wait for a Test win on the Australian soil. They have not won a Test in Australia since 1995.