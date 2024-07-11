Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan were involved in a fight during the India Champions v South Africa Champions match in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) in England.

To complete their campaign on a high note, the South Africa Champions, led by wicketkeeper Richard Levi and batsman Jacques Synman, amassed 210/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, the bowlers held India to 156/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

To give his team a strong starting advantage, Synman, who had previously struck an undefeated 82 against Pakistan, once again displayed his batting brilliance by hammering 73 off 43 balls (10x4s, 3x6s).

Later, Levi helped his team win the middle overs by smashing a 25-ball 60 with five sixes and as many boundaries. Even though the Indian bowlers produced a valiant fight in the last overs, they were unable to stop the Proteas from amassing a large total.

The Turbanator Harbhajan Singh turned back time with his off-spin bowling, and with figures of 4/25, was India’s best bowler.

With just 77 runs scored in 11.3 overs, the Indian openers failed to set up a strong foundation for their side during the run chase, and their top five were back in the dugout. Despite sharing a crucial stand, Yusuf (54* off 44) and Irfan (35 off 21) were unable to assist their team in crossing the finish line due to the increasing asking rate.

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan involved in a heated fight after run out

Irfan Pathan, a former all-rounder for India, was dismissed after he and his brother Yusuf Pathan made a disastrous mistake.

On the opening ball of the 19th over, Irfan played a lofted shot off Dale Steyn’s delivery, which led to the incident. Irfan and Yusuf attempted to steal a couple of runs when the ball fell safely between two quickly approaching fielders. Irfan was determined to go for the second, and while Yusuf originally agreed, he changed his mind after moving forward a few feet.

Irfan found himself in a precarious situation when Steyn managed to gather the through and remove the bails. Irfan gave his brother Yusuf a mouthful and was left seething about the same.

Here is the video:

Irfan and Yusuf Pathan's 'Ugly Fight' As Miscommunication Leads To Run-Out In WCL 2024 !!! pic.twitter.com/PJkMzy998Z — KrrishnaX (@Krrishnahu) July 11, 2024

Idhar sab Anant Ambani ki shaadi me busy hai aur udhar Pathan bhaiyon me ladayi ho gyi 😯 -Fight between Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan During World Champions Match Against South Africa over Run-Out#INDvsPAK #GautamGambir #ChampionsTrophy #PakistanCricket #AnantRadhikaWedding pic.twitter.com/SrPTbQTjje — Rajesh Singh (@THEVAJRA85) July 11, 2024

Also Read: ‘Gautam Gambhir Is Very Astute On The Field’- Abhinav Mukund