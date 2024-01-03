Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Brilliantly Imitates Ravichandran Ashwin’s Bowling Style

Team India would be desperate to bounce back by winning the ongoing second Test against South Africa after losing the first Test in Centurion. The Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Proteas in the series-opener.

South Africa totally outplayed and outclassed the visitors to take an unassailable lead in the two-match series. The Temba Bavuma-led side thrashed India by an innings and 32 runs inside three days at the SuperSport Park. The defeat also ended India’s hopes of winning their first-ever Test series in South Africa. The visitors will now be aiming to win the ongoing game to draw the series.

And ahead of the the game, the mood in the Indian nets looked upbeat as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah perfectly imitated teammate Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling action. Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling spin using Ashwin’s action and the video of the same has gone viral on social media. Fans have been praising Jasprit Bumrah for brilliantly replicating the spinner’s action.

Watch as Jasprit Bumrah replicates Ravichandran Ashwin’s action:

Hey Ash, is that you? 🤔@Jaspritbumrah93 could fool anybody with this uncanny imitation of @ashwinravi99 in the #TeamIndia nets! 😂

Name another bowler you'd love to see the pacer mimic. 😉 Tune-in to #SAvIND 2nd Test

Tomorrow, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/u6fObA1wan — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 2, 2024

Meanwhile, India are bowling first in the ongoing second Test after South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. The Rohit Sharma-led side has made a strong start with the ball thanks to Mohammed Siraj taking two early wickets. The right-arm pacer has dismissed Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar cheaply to reduce South Africa to 8 for 2.

Earlier, India made two changes to the playing eleven that played the first Test in Centurion. Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the first game due to a back spasm, has replaced Ravichandran Ashwin who managed to take just 1 wicket in the first Test. Mukesh Kumar has also got a chance in the team and has replaced Shardul Thakur.

India’s playing XI for second Test:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar