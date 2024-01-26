Watch: Kemar Roach’s Comical Run-Out After Horrendous Mix-up And Slip

Kemar Roach’s knock in the first innings of the ongoing second AUS vs WI Test at the Gabba ended in an unfortunate manner as he was run-out after slipping.

The incident took place in the 105th over of West Indies innings. Kemar Roach had joined Kevin Sinclair in the middle when West Indies were on 266 for 8. They shared a handy partnership and took the team’s score towards 300 runs before disaster struck.

On the fifth ball of the over bowled by Pat Cummins, Kemar Roach pressed the ball towards the off-stump and set off for a single straightaway. Sinclair also duly obliged and set off for the single before changing his mind. He decided to send back Roach and as the latter tried to turn back, he ended up slipping on the pitch and was run-out. He was out for 8 off 40 balls.

Watch:

Oh dear! Kemar Roach ended up on his backside in the middle of the pitch and is run out! #CleanHands | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/RY5HolA7Fg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 26, 2024

West Indies were eventually bowled out for 311 runs. At one stage, the visitors were reeling at 64 for 5 before the middle-order and lower-order helped them recover and post a 300-plus total. Kavem Hodge (71), Kevin Sinclair (79) and Sinclair (50) scored fifties to lead their team’s recovery.

Kemar Roach rocks Australia:

After the unfortunate dismissal, Kemar Roach came out all guns blazing with the ball and rocked Australia‘s top order. He dismissed Steve Smith for a duck in the very first over to give his team a flying start. In the next over, Alzarri Joseph dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for just 3 before Kemar Roach dismissed Cameron Green (8) and in-form Travis Head (0) to put West Indies on top.

Australia were on 24 for 4 at tea. The hosts are currently leading the series after winning the first Test by 10 wickets. At the time of writing this report, Australia were on 54 for 5. Joseph broke the 30-run stand by dismissing Marsh for 21. Australia have not lost a single Test in the ongoing home season and will be keen to extend the run.