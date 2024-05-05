Making the earlier speculations true, Wrestlemania 41 will indeed be heading toward Las Vegas ending a long wait of more than three decades. The last time the Show of Shows was hosted from Sin City was in 1993 and the next time around, it will be emanating from an outdoor stadium.

A commercial aired in the middle of NBC’s pre-race coverage of the Kentucky Derby followed by an official statement from the WWE that confirms that WrestleMania 41 will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, 2025. Various sources already confirmed Vegas to be the front-runner to be the show’s host rather than Minneapolis and those reports were true.

The biggest WWE premium live event of the year is usually held in early April or in late March but WWE president Nick Khan has recently suggested that it could be moved back a bit in the calendar. Khan said he didn’t expect WrestleMania 41 to take place on the same weekend as the Final Four of NCAA March Madness and hence it now falls on the same weekend of Easter Sunday.

Wrestlemania 41 week will have multiple events attached to the PLE

Wrestlemania 41 won’t be the only big show in Vegas, that weekend as you can expect. WWE also confirmed that fan festivities and premium experiences will be tagged with it. Apart from a two-night extravaganza, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World, and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to the city alongside multiple community outreach events for the local people.

Allegiant Stadium previously hosted Summerslam 2021 edition and WWE is thrilled to have it back as the host of Wrestlemania 41 as stated by the President of the company, Nick Khan in a statement,

“Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. Allegiant Stadium has proven to be even greater than the A+ venue Las Vegas guaranteed it would be. We look forward to bringing WWE’s biggest event, WrestleMania, to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium so we can collectively make WrestleMania 41 on April 19 & 20, 2025, the most successful WWE event of all time.”

Ticket information around Wrestlemania 41 is yet to be revealed but the Priority Passes for the show will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. To learn more about these Priority Passes fans can visit the given link: https://onlocationexp.com/wm41.

