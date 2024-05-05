Parthiv Patel, former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer, took a potshot at RCB’s struggling batter Glenn Maxwell and labeled him as the “MOST OVERRATED player in the history of IPL”.

This came after Maxwell’s yet another failure in the ongoing IPL 2024. This time, he fell for 4 runs in recent RCB’s clash with Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Notably, Maxwell has played 8 games for RCB in this IPL and has made just 36 runs including 28 in one innings.

However, Maxwell joined the RCB in the 2021 IPL and hammered more than 500 runs. He then repeated his brilliant form with over 400 runs in IPL 2022. This was after he endured a similarly poor run with his previous franchise, the Punjab Kings.

He barely crossed the 100-run mark (108 runs in 13 matches) during the 2020 season, and his scores in the 2018, 2016, and 2015 editions, too, were poor (169, 179, and 145, respectively).

Glenn Maxwell hasn’t translated his international form and reputation to the IPL: Parthiv Patel on why he called the Australian overrated

On Saturday, Maxwell failed to make an impact again, being removed for 4 off three balls as RCB faced a scare in their modest 153-run chase. After the opening duo of Virat Kohli (42) and Faf du Plessis (64) combined 92 runs off just 5.5 overs in the chase, the middle-order batters failed to reach double figures.

From 92/1, the team faced five wickets while adding 25 runs until Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh held their nerves to lead RCB to victory.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel, who has also played for RCB, didn’t mince his words as he lashed out at Maxwell for his inconsistent performances this year.

Taking to his official X, formerly Twitter, account, Parthiv called Maxwell the “most overrated cricketer” in the league.

“Glenn Maxwell….HE IS THE MOST OVERRATED player in the history of IPL…” he wrote.

Patel received severe backlash for his comment from RCB and general cricket fans. They were not happy with Glenn Maxwell, who has been brilliant for Australia in white-ball cricket, being called overrated in IPL.

Parthiv organized a poll to reinforce his case after his comment triggered heated reactions. He invited the supporters to compare Maxwell’s performances for Australia to those in the IPL, and the vast majority chose the former.

“My point exactly. He hasn’t translated his international form and reputation to the #IPL. Given the opportunities he’s had across franchisees, his performance has been very underwhelming,” Patel wrote as he posted the screenshot of the poll’s result.

