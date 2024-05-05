Mohammed Siraj, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), pacer has made a startling revelation about his health ahead of the RCB v GT match in the ongoing IPL 2024. Siraj has not been in great form in the tournament, but he was the star with the ball for his team against Gujarat Titans.

Despite his uneven form, Siraj has been named to India’s T20 World Cup team, highlighting his importance in Rohit Sharma’s plans. Siraj’s dismissals were crucial as RCB bowled GT out for 147 in 19.3 overs. Meanwhile, Dayal and Vyshak Vijay Kumar each claimed two wickets.

Chasing 148, RCB reached 152/6 in 13.4 overs, thanks to Faf du Plessis’ half-century (64). Meanwhile, Joshua Little claimed four wickets for GT.

“I was really ill for the last few days” – Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj returned with 2/29 numbers, which included the vital dismissals of openers Wriddhiman Saha (1) and Shubman Gill (2). He now has eight wickets in ten matches this season, trailing just Yash Dayal.

Mohammed Siraj’s effort with the ball earned him the Player of the Match award in RCB’s brilliant win. During the post-match interview, Siraj revealed that he was ill for the last few days and wasn’t sure whether he’ll play in this match.

“I was really ill for the last few days, thought I might not be able to play today but I really wanted to play so it was great that I was able to. Got the success today after practising a lot with the new ball this year. Reminded me of last year,” he said. “When I woke up in the morning, I thought I wouldn’t be able to play and that I should take rest. When I woke up, I manifested what I wanted to do and that’s exactly what happened. Not easy to switch between red and white ball cricket. You need to give your 110% every ball here,” he added.

RCB is now eighth in the IPL 2024 points table, with eight points after 11 matches. They face Punjab Kings on Thursday and hope to extend their winning streak.

Also Read: ‘We Don’t Talk Much..’- Matheesha Pathirana On MS Dhoni

