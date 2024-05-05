WWE King of the Ring has already been announced to make its return to crown a new King to be helmed as the 2024 winner. The tournament will be underway from this week’s Raw onward and it will also continue on Smackdown, this coming Friday night.

Alongside King of the Ring, the second-ever Queen of the Ring tournament will also be underway at the same time to crown a new Queen of the Ring winner. A set of first-round matches have also been declared by the WWE for the same tourney as given below:

King of the Ring tournament:

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio

Gunther vs. Sheamus

Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov

Queen of the Ring tournament:

Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile

Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega

Asuka vs. Lyra Valkyria

IYO SKY vs. Natalya Neidhart

During the April 22 episode of Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Xavier Woods were the three names who declared their entry into the 2024 King of the Ring tournament to determine the King of the Ring winner. In a hype-up segment aired for the tournament on Raw, it was noted that a series of matches is about to begin on the weekly programming of the WWE.

More updates from King of the Ring 2024 tournament

Then in the latest episode of Smackdown, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Carmelo Hayes are the three names who declared their intention to enter the tournament. Before the latest announcement, King of the Ring 2024 edition had six names entered the fray while it now has eight names from the male as well as from the female edition.

This will be the first King and Queen of the Ring tournaments to be held since 2021 when the final match took place at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. Xavier Woods defeated Balor to become King of the Ring, while Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop (Piper Niven) to become the first-ever Queen’s Crown winner.

The final match of King of the Ring 2024 edition as well as the Queen of the Ring will take place at the WWE & Queen of the Ring premium live event set from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25 at the Jeddah Super Dome. Ahead of the event, WWE officially revealed the poster for its next Saudi Arabian show, and it prominently features names like Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Logan Paul, Sami Zayn, and Jade Cargill.

