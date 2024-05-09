KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), was seen facing the ire of angry owner Sanjiv Goenka after the team faced a humiliating loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 8 in the IPL 2024.

After winning the toss, KL Rahul batted first and scored 165/4 in 20 overs. Ayush Badoni scored 55* in 30 balls, Nicholas Pooran 48*, and skipper Rahul 29 in 33.

SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma gave LSG bowlers little chance, chasing down the 166-run goal in just 9.4 overs. Head scored 89*, while Abhishek batted 75*, as SRH won by 10 wickets and 62 balls.

This humbling setback has made things harder for LSG in the playoff race, but SRH boosted their NRR from negative to positive in just one match. After the match, LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen having an animated chat with skipper Rahul on the ground.

Sanjiv Goenka, the LSG owner, shouts angrily at KL Rahul, who silently listens

It was not a pleasant sight to see Goenka upset over the team’s performance, and many said he should have waited until he was in the dressing room or a meeting room to have that chat rather than doing it in public.

One does not know what words or language Goenka used during his on-field ‘conversation’ with Rahul, who will celebrate ten years in international cricket in December and has led the country in all three formats.

The optics pointed to the franchise owner spitting hatred, apparently incensed at the ease with which Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma tracked down a competitive total of 165 in just 9.4 overs or 62 balls to spare.

Goenka’s castigation, as evidenced by his gestures and body language, was both unedifying and ill-advised at a time when he should have offered a consoling pat or, at the very least, held his horses.

Rahul deserves a lot of respect for keeping his cool and handling whatever came his way. The fire hurled at him was anything but friendly, but the skipper remained calm, demonstrating a maturity that should have embarrassed the older man foaming next to him.

Here is the video:

LSG’s owner Sanjeev Goenka is agitated with KL Rahul for the loss against SRH. He has right to be upset but can’t humiliate a senior Indian 🇮🇳 player like this publicly . Cricket is NOT marwadi dhanda! #LSGvSRH #SRHvsLSG @IPL @BCCI @JayShah #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/2w8OEkgUF3 — Kishore (@VATKishore) May 8, 2024

