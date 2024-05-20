Even though the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are coming through two successive washouts against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into this KKR vs SRH qualifier 1 game on the back of their four-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS). This clash will offer both teams a chance to make their way straight into the final of the tournament.

When it comes to the batting department of these two teams in the middle overs (7-15), the Kolkata Knight Riders are at the top of the table, before the KKR vs SRH affair, with a strike rate of 150.77 in 12 innings, smashing 977 runs at an average of 37.58. They also had the second most boundaries (81) in this period, whereas 48 over boundaries came off their blade in this period.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are the second-best side with the bat in the middle overs, ahead of the KKR vs SRH qualifier game, with a strike rate of 149.70, as they have smocked 1003 runs in 13 innings at an average of 32.35. Both the Knight Riders and Sunrisers haven’t lost many wickets too in this period.

The Hyderabad side belted the opponent bowlers for 53 boundaries in this session, which is quite surprisingly the lowest of all the ten teams, while their 63 sixes is the second most of this duration in the IPL 2024.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Playing 11- Qualifier 1

The Kolkata Knight Riders will miss the services of Phil Salt, and it will be a huge blow to them given the replacement Rahmanullah Gurbaz will come straight into the huge affair.

KKR’s Playing 11:

When it comes to the powerplay, Sunil Narine has smashed 258 runs in 12 innings at an average of 51.60 and a strike rate of 173.16 with 30 boundaries and 16 sixes. Phil Salt, who will miss the encounter, had mailed 296 runs in the same period at a strike rate of 185.

In the absence of Salt, it will be interesting if Narine comes up with the same aggression. For them, the little concern is Shreyas Iyer and his ongoing season of 235 runs before the KKR vs SRH contest at a strike rate of 135.37.

Sunil Narine has picked up 15 wickets at an economy of only 6.6, whereas Varun Chakravarthy has contributed with 18 scalps in 12 innings. Young Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora too have shown enough maturity with the ball.

KKR’s line-up vs SRH: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harsit Rana (Impact Sub: Vaibhav Arora).

SRH’s Playing 11:

The powerplay batting too has been a weapon for the Hyderabad side. Travis Head has the most runs in this period with 385 runs at a strike rate of 218.75 in 12 innings at an average of 96.75 with 50 boundaries and 22 sixes.

Abhishek Sharma is the third-highest run-getter of the season in the first six overs with 326 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 210.32, ahead of the KKR vs SRH clash. When it comes to the bowling department of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the left-arm pacer, Thangarasu Natarajan is the fifth-best bowler with 17 scalps at an economy of 9.25.

Pat Cummins have done a brilliant job with the ball, especially in the death overs. He has been fantastic in the leadership job too, managing the players in the field.

SRH’s line-up vs KKR: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins (c), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan. (Impact Sub: Sanvir Singh).

The first qualifier of the KKR vs SRH encounter will take place on May 21, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.