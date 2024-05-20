In the last KKR vs SRH game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) held their nerve in the last over to gain a small four-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With an overall margin of 17-9, the Knight Riders are way ahead of the Sunrisers.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been excellent with the ball in the middle overs (7-15), thanks to their terrific spin bowling from Sunil Narine or Varun Chakaravarthy. Ahead of the KKR vs SRH contest, The two-time champions have an economy of 8.47 in 12 innings during the seventh to 15th over, going for 915 runs in 12 innings.

Their economy in this period is the second best of all the ten teams. 42 wickets have come from their bowlers in this duration, which is the most of the league stage of the tournament in the middle overs. Going into the KKR vs SRH fixture, only 60 boundaries have come off the blade in this period against KKR, which is the best of the time, while they have conceded 47 over boundaries in this time frame.

What the Sunrisers Hyderabad haven’t done quite well is their spin bowling. Their economy of 9.66 is the second worst of the season in this time frame of the IPL 2024, as they have paid out 1130 runs in 13 innings at an average of 37.67 and a strike rate of 23.40. They have picked up 30 wickets in this session, which is the joint third lowest of the league stage, before the KKR vs SRH first qualifier.

77 boundaries have been smashed against their bowlers, which is the joint worst along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in this period of the IPL 2024, while 58 over boundaries, the second worst of the IPL 2024, have been nailed by them so far in this season, before the KKR vs SRH contest.

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Records in IPL

KKR Info SRH 26 Matches Played 26 17 Won 09 09 Lost 17 00 No Result 00 208 Highest Score 228 101 Lowest Score 115

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Records in Ahmedabad

In the last fixture of the KKR vs SRH contest at the Eden Gardens in this IPL 2024, the visitors Hyderabad fell short by four runs. Batting first, the Knight Riders put on 208/7 in their 20 overs, with Andre Russell smashing an unbeaten 64 runs in 25 balls. Heinrich Klassen nailed 63 runs in 29 balls, but that wasn’t enough for the victory.

KKR vs SRH Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the KKR vs SRH affair, the Kolkata Knight Riders are ahead with a 3-2 margin over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR vs SRH: Standout Performers:

Most runs for KKR: Nitish Rana (492 runs)

Most runs for SRH: David Warner (619 runs)

Most wickets for KKR: Andre Russell (19 wickets)

Most wickets for SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (24 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the KKR vs SRH Players