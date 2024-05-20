In the last encounter before the washout at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it was a high-scoring affair. After a couple of weeks in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, how will the fresh pitch for the KKR vs SRH clash will behave? Will it be full with so many runs or will it be a slow deck.?

When it comes to the batting department in the death overs (16-20), the Kolkata Knight Riders have the second-best strike rate of 192.57, with 518 runs in 12 innings at an average of 19.19. They have nailed 39 boundaries, besides smashing 38 sixes in this period, before the KKR vs SRH encounter.

When it comes to the batting performance of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the death overs, they have the fourth-best strike rate of 178.93 in this IPL 2024, with 603 runs in 12 innings, losing 25 wickets. They have nailed 37 boundaries and 42 sixes in this session, ahead of the KKR vs SRH face-off.

When it comes to the bowling department in the last five overs, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have an economy of 12.28, which is the second worst of all the ten teams in this season. They have picked up only 21 wickets in this period while going for 68 boundaries and 36 sixes.

Going into the KKR vs SRH fixture, the Kolkata Knight Riders are the best death-over bowling unit with the top economy of 10.50, the lowest of all the ten teams so far in this IPL 2024. They have nailed 27 scalps at a strike rate of close to 10. Their bowlers have gone for 19 boundaries only, besides being hammered for 42 sixes.

It’s a clash between the best death-over-bowling side and the best death-over-batting unit. One of them has to come with all guns blazing in the first qualifier of the KKR vs SRH contest.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Weather Report And Pitch Report- Qualifier 1

AccuWeather suggests that during the evening of the KKR vs SRH game, the temperature will be around 37°c, with no such cloud cover. The humidity level will be around 21%, which could push the captains in choosing to bat first, given dew may not play a huge role in the game.

KKR vs SRH Weather Forecast Temperature 37°c Weather Forecast Clear and warm Dew Point 13°c Humidity Level 21%

KKR vs SRH Pitch Report

The average first innings score in the 2024 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been around 175, which was 20 runs less compared to the last season in 2023. In the 22 games of the IPL since the 2014 year, 13 times teams have won the game in chasing, while nine times teams have gained victory batting first.

The Chinaman bowlers have enjoyed bowling on this track, before the KKR vs SRH first qualifier, with an economy rate of around 7.8. The fast bowlers have stayed under an 8.5 economy rate, while the leg-spinners have an economy of around 8.6 in T20s at this ground. The medium-pacers have traveled for an economy of over nine in T20s in Ahmedabad.

Heinrich Klassen for the SRH side has featured in two games at this ground with a strike rate of 154.39, with 88 runs in two innings at an average of 44. While in the bowling department, SRH captain Pat Cummins has six wickets in three IPL games in Ahmedabad with an economy of just 7.55.

The winner of the KKR vs SRH game will make their way to the final, while the loser will get the second bit of the cherry in the Eliminator.