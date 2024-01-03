Watch: Mitchell Marsh Cheekily Taunts Umpire After Dismissing Shan Masood Twice In Less Than Two Overs

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Watch: Mitchell Marsh Cheekily Taunts Umpire After Dismissing Shan Masood Twice In Less Than Two Overs

All

Cricket News

Watch: Mitchell Marsh Cheekily Taunts Umpire After Dismissing Shan Masood Twice In Less Than Two Overs

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 3, 2024 at 11:06 AM

Watch: Mitchell Marsh Cheekily Taunts Umpire After Dismissing Shan Masood Twice In Less Than Two Overs

Mitchell Marsh, on Wednesday (January 3), dismissed Pakistan captain Shan Masood not once but twice within a span of 10 deliveries during the first innings of the ongoing third AUS vs PAK Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The first time he dismissed the left-handed batsman, the umpire adjudged it a no-ball as Mitchell Marsh had overstepped. On the fifth ball of the 26th over, the Australia allrounder made Shan Masood edge the delivery to the slip cordon where Steve Smith took a regulation catch.

He started celebrating his first wicket of the game but his joy was short-lived as the on-field umpire signaled that it was a no-ball. Mitchell Marsh had overstepped and the Pakistan captain, who was batting on 32 at that time, got a huge reprieve.

Mitchell Marsh gets his man:

Mitchell Marsh had the last laugh, as it took him less than two overs to dismiss the Pakistan captain once again. In the 30th over, he induced Shan Masood to edge his delivery towards the slip cordon, and once again, the ball was caught by Steve Smith.

The ball landed on a good length, and Masood intended to block it. However, he ended up producing an outside edge towards the second slip, where Smith made no mistake in taking the catch. This was followed by a remarkable scene, as, instead of celebrating the wicket, Mitchell Marsh turned back to ask the umpire whether it was a legitimate delivery.

Watch:

Talking about the game, Pakistan were on 221 for 7 at the time of writing this report. Agha Salman (49) and Aamer Jamal (1) were fighting it out in the middle for the visitors. Earlier in the game, the visitors made a disastrous start.

They lost both of their openers – Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub – for duck and were reeling at 96 for 5 at one stage. A 94-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman then steadied the ship before the former departed after scoring 88.

Tagged:

AUS vs PAK

Australia National Cricket Team

Mitchell Marsh

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shan Masood

Related Article
Watch: Mitchell Marsh Cheekily Taunts Umpire After Dismissing Shan Masood Twice In Less Than Two Overs
Watch: Mitchell Marsh Cheekily Taunts Umpire After Dismissing Shan Masood Twice In Less Than Two Overs

Jan 3, 2024, 11:06 AM

AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Marsh Set To Receive A Significant Rise In Pay From Cricket Australia In New Contract: Reports
AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Marsh Set To Receive A Significant Rise In Pay From Cricket Australia In New Contract: Reports

Jan 2, 2024, 12:59 PM

AUS vs PAK: I Would Be Going For A Traditional Opener, Travis Head And Mitchell Marsh More Suited For Middle Order &#8211; Michael Hussey
AUS vs PAK: I Would Be Going For A Traditional Opener, Travis Head And Mitchell Marsh More Suited For Middle Order – Michael Hussey

Dec 26, 2023, 12:02 PM

AUS vs PAK: I’m Loving It, So I’m Reluctant To Change That &#8211; Mitchell Marsh Talks About Opening The Batting For Australia
AUS vs PAK: I’m Loving It, So I’m Reluctant To Change That – Mitchell Marsh Talks About Opening The Batting For Australia

Dec 17, 2023, 1:34 PM

Mitchell Marsh Hits Back After Being Criticised By Mohammed Shami For Resting His Feet On World Cup Trophy
Mitchell Marsh Hits Back After Being Criticised By Mohammed Shami For Resting His Feet On World Cup Trophy

Nov 28, 2023, 8:48 AM

IND vs AUS: No FIR Against Australian All-rounder Mitchell Marsh For Resting His Feet On World Cup Trophy
IND vs AUS: No FIR Against Australian All-rounder Mitchell Marsh For Resting His Feet On World Cup Trophy

Nov 25, 2023, 4:20 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy