Watch: Mitchell Marsh Cheekily Taunts Umpire After Dismissing Shan Masood Twice In Less Than Two Overs

Mitchell Marsh, on Wednesday (January 3), dismissed Pakistan captain Shan Masood not once but twice within a span of 10 deliveries during the first innings of the ongoing third AUS vs PAK Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The first time he dismissed the left-handed batsman, the umpire adjudged it a no-ball as Mitchell Marsh had overstepped. On the fifth ball of the 26th over, the Australia allrounder made Shan Masood edge the delivery to the slip cordon where Steve Smith took a regulation catch.

He started celebrating his first wicket of the game but his joy was short-lived as the on-field umpire signaled that it was a no-ball. Mitchell Marsh had overstepped and the Pakistan captain, who was batting on 32 at that time, got a huge reprieve.

Mitchell Marsh gets his man:

Mitchell Marsh had the last laugh, as it took him less than two overs to dismiss the Pakistan captain once again. In the 30th over, he induced Shan Masood to edge his delivery towards the slip cordon, and once again, the ball was caught by Steve Smith.

The ball landed on a good length, and Masood intended to block it. However, he ended up producing an outside edge towards the second slip, where Smith made no mistake in taking the catch. This was followed by a remarkable scene, as, instead of celebrating the wicket, Mitchell Marsh turned back to ask the umpire whether it was a legitimate delivery.

Watch:

Mitchell Marsh got Shan Masood on the No Ball, 10 balls later Marsh redeems himself and asks the umpire if it's a fair delivery.pic.twitter.com/3GdSLcss4I — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 3, 2024

Talking about the game, Pakistan were on 221 for 7 at the time of writing this report. Agha Salman (49) and Aamer Jamal (1) were fighting it out in the middle for the visitors. Earlier in the game, the visitors made a disastrous start.

They lost both of their openers – Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub – for duck and were reeling at 96 for 5 at one stage. A 94-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman then steadied the ship before the former departed after scoring 88.