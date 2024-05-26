Pat Cummins, captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), responded confidently to KKR captain Shreyas Iyer’s note ahead of the IPL 2024 Final on Sunday, May 26 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

KKR and SRH will compete for the elusive IPL crown. The Shreyas Iyer-led team qualified for the Final after defeating Pat Cummins and his team in Qualifier 1 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, the Orange Army qualified for the title match against KKR by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad ended the league stage in second place on the points table. The Orange Army has been transformed under Pat Cummins’ command by returning to an attacking style of cricket.

SRH has advanced to the final for the third time and is seeking their second IPL crown. The Orange Army last won the IPL title in 2016, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru under David Warner’s guidance. In 2018, Kane Williamson guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final, but they lost to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.

I hope the KKR boys know what to expect: SRH captain Pat Cummins

Ahead of the final title clash, the Indian Premier League (IPL) posted a video on its X handle (previously Twitter) in which Pat Cummins was heard reading out the nice letters they had exchanged.

“Hey Shreyas, thanks for the little note. Kind of you indeed. You too have led by example and a lot of swag. But I can’t help but think about our stellar win at this very ground. This season we’ve given you a tough time and let me remind you you face the same opponent at a different venue. I hope the KKR boys know what to expect come Sunday. You might say you’ve given us a tough time this season but let me assure you the Orange Army has saved the best for last,” Pat Cummins said in his note to Shreyas Iyer.

Here is the video:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns for the third time in the ongoing season. In their last last two encounters, including Qualifier 1, Shreyas Iyer and his team emerged victorious on both occasions.

Also Read: IPL 2024: ‘SRH Will Not Go Down Without A Fight’ – Aakash Chopra

