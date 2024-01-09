Watch: Riyan Parag Bizarrely Posts Video Of His Century Celebration Despite His Team’s 10-Wicket Loss

Riyan Parag has etched his name into the history books by smashing the fastest century for Assam in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Overall, it is the second fastest century in the competition’s history.

The right-handed batsman scored a 56-ball hundred against Chhattisgarh on Monday (January 8) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Following on, Assam were reeling at 78 for 3 before their captain Riyan Parag came up with the sensational knock.

Despite his team being in a precarious situation, the Assam captain went all out and launched a stunning counterassault against Chhattisgarh. He was eventually dismissed for 155. His knock came off just 87 balls and was studded with 11 fours and 12 sixes. The record of hitting the fastest century in Ranji Trophy is currently held by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who reached the landmark in 48 balls against Jharkhand in 2016.

Riyan Parag’s century in vain:

Riyan Parag’s historic knock went in vain as Chhattisgarh thrashed Assam by 10 wickets to start their campaign in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season in style. Asked to bat first, Chhattisgarh scored 327 runs in the first innings with captain Amandeep Khare starring with the bat. Khare led his team from the very front, scoring 116 to help his side recover from 52 for 3 and post a 300-plus total.

Shashank Singh also played a crucial knock of 82 runs. In reply, Assam were bowled out for 159. Captain Riyan Parag failed to get going in the first innings and was dismissed for just 8. Denish Das was the top-scorer for the visitors in the first innings, scoring 52. For the home team, Sourabh Majumdar picked up 5 wickets.

Asked to follow on, Assam’s batter except Riyan Parag failed to deliver once again. They were reeling at 78 for 3 before their captain’s whirlwind century helped them avoid an innings defeat and post 254 runs to set the hosts a target of 86 runs. In reply, Chhattisgarh chased down the total with ease.

Despite the loss, Riyan Parag surprised many by posting a video of his century celebration on X. Soon after the game ended, he took to the social media platform to post the video of his celebration century.

