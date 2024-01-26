Watch: Usman Khawaja Leaves Adam Gilchrist Red-Faced With His Hilarious Response For Test Cricket Of The Year Query

Usman Khawaja came up with a hilarious response after Adam Gilchrist told him about the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year recognition.

As Usman Khawaja was busy fielding on day one of the ongoing second Test between Australia and West Indies in Brisbane, the ICC announced that the left-handed batsman has been named the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2023. The Australia opener earned the prestigious accolade after his impressive and consistent displays in red-ball cricket throughout the last year.

He was the highest run-scorer in Tests last year and was the only batsman to reach the 1000-run mark in the longest format of the game. In 13 Tests, he scored 1210 runs with the help of 3 centuries and 6 half-centuries. He started the year with a fine knock of 195 against South Africa before scoring centuries in India and England.

The southpaw was also the highest run-scorer in the four-match Test series in India. He was also the highest run-scorer in the Ashes, scoring 496 runs in the five-match series as Australia retained the urn.

Usman Khawaja’s hilarious answer:

Soon after the ICC announced Usman Khawaja as the Test cricketer of the Year, Adam Gilchrist decided to reveal it to the the Australia opener but was left red-faced by his response. While Gilchrist assumed that he would pleasantly surprise Usman Khawaja by giving him the news, the opener stated that he knew about it for a week.

“I am not sure if you have been made aware, but I am with Usman Khawaja, the newly crowned ICC Test Player of the Year,” said Gilchrist while congratulating Khawaja. In reply, Khawaja hilariously said: “I have known for a week.”

Khawaja with the best delivery of the day 🤣🤣 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/MMIhHMgfht — Santokie (@Santokie89) January 25, 2024

Talking about the Test, West Indies ended day one of the day-night Test on 266 for 8. At one stage, West Indies were reeling at 64 for 5 before half-centuries from Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge helped them recover.