SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

We Also Can’t Understand This Decision And There Is No Input From Us – Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan’s World Cup Squad And Central Contracts

SW Desk

Oct 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM

We Also Can&#8217;t Understand This Decision And There Is No Input From Us &#8211; Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan&#8217;s World Cup Squad And Central Contracts

The former captain of Pakistan and chairman of the PCB Cricket Committee, Misbah-ul-Haq revealed that he played no part in picking the team for the ICC World Cup 2023 or setting up central contracts. The Men in Green did not make any significant changes in their World Cup squad from the Asia Cup squad despite their poor performance in the continental event.

Earlier, it was reported, that the performances of Shadab Khan and out-of-sorts opener Fakhar Zaman received a lot of attention in the selection meeting. However, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam showed his support for the two out-of-form players and sounded confident that they would perform better in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Misbah-ul-Haq voiced his concern about decisions being made without his input, emphasising his worries about the central contract, where his position was not considered.

Besides, Misbah feels that key players in different formats should have a top category in the central contract and added that the selection committee and team management should be held responsible for the results in the forthcoming World Cup.

“I also have concerns about this. They decided previously with the team management. We also can’t understand this decision and there is no input from us, I also have reservations about the central contract, it wasn’t my input.”

Mishab ul Haq
Misbah ul Haq Credits: Twitter

“Key members of particular format should be in the top category of the central contract, The composition of the team is the responsibility of the selection committee and management. The chairman has shown full support; inquiries should be directed to them,” Misbah-ul-Haq said.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf revealed that Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez wanted to make a few changes in the team heading into the ODI World Cup, whereas, the skipper Babar Azam and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq wanted to have the same team for the marquee event in India.

The Men in Green will look to start their World Cup campaign with victory against the less-ranked opponent the Netherlands on October 6th to give their side much-needed momentum in the high-octane tournament.

In the new central contract, the star players of Pakistan’s cricket team – Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi – are all set to receive a monthly retainer of PKR 4.5 million, which is four times higher than what it was last year. Category B players will receive PKR 3 million, while Category C and D players will receive between PKR 0.75 to 1.5 million.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
We Also Can&#8217;t Understand This Decision And There Is No Input From Us &#8211; Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan&#8217;s World Cup Squad And Central Contracts
We Also Can’t Understand This Decision And There Is No Input From Us – Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan’s World Cup Squad And Central Contracts

Oct 3, 2023, 4:56 PM

Misbah-ul-Haq And Mohammad Hafeez Question Pakistan&#8217;s Team Management&#8217;s Strategies And Tactics For The Asia Cup In 2023 &#8211; Reports
Misbah-ul-Haq And Mohammad Hafeez Question Pakistan’s Team Management’s Strategies And Tactics For The Asia Cup In 2023 – Reports

Sep 21, 2023, 3:23 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Someone Who Can Be Relied Upon In The World Cup As A Captain And Batsman &#8211; Misbah-ul-Haq Lends Support To Babar Azam
ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Someone Who Can Be Relied Upon In The World Cup As A Captain And Batsman – Misbah-ul-Haq Lends Support To Babar Azam

Sep 20, 2023, 11:45 AM

PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam Cannot Induct Players Of His Liking In The Team &#8211; Usman Qadir Opens Up On His Place In Pakistan Team
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam Cannot Induct Players Of His Liking In The Team – Usman Qadir Opens Up On His Place In Pakistan Team

Apr 13, 2023, 12:57 PM

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli&#8217;s Revival Began In Asia Cup &#8211; Misbah-ul-Haq On Kohli&#8217;s Form
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli’s Revival Began In Asia Cup – Misbah-ul-Haq On Kohli’s Form

Mar 22, 2023, 1:33 PM

Go And Hit A Six &#8211; Mohammad Asif Recalls His Conversation With Misbah-ul-haq On Inaugural T20 World Cup
Go And Hit A Six – Mohammad Asif Recalls His Conversation With Misbah-ul-haq On Inaugural T20 World Cup

Feb 21, 2023, 6:01 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links