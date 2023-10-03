We Also Can’t Understand This Decision And There Is No Input From Us – Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan’s World Cup Squad And Central Contracts

The former captain of Pakistan and chairman of the PCB Cricket Committee, Misbah-ul-Haq revealed that he played no part in picking the team for the ICC World Cup 2023 or setting up central contracts. The Men in Green did not make any significant changes in their World Cup squad from the Asia Cup squad despite their poor performance in the continental event.

Earlier, it was reported, that the performances of Shadab Khan and out-of-sorts opener Fakhar Zaman received a lot of attention in the selection meeting. However, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam showed his support for the two out-of-form players and sounded confident that they would perform better in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Misbah-ul-Haq voiced his concern about decisions being made without his input, emphasising his worries about the central contract, where his position was not considered.

Besides, Misbah feels that key players in different formats should have a top category in the central contract and added that the selection committee and team management should be held responsible for the results in the forthcoming World Cup.

“I also have concerns about this. They decided previously with the team management. We also can’t understand this decision and there is no input from us, I also have reservations about the central contract, it wasn’t my input.”

“Key members of particular format should be in the top category of the central contract, The composition of the team is the responsibility of the selection committee and management. The chairman has shown full support; inquiries should be directed to them,” Misbah-ul-Haq said.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf revealed that Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez wanted to make a few changes in the team heading into the ODI World Cup, whereas, the skipper Babar Azam and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq wanted to have the same team for the marquee event in India.

The Men in Green will look to start their World Cup campaign with victory against the less-ranked opponent the Netherlands on October 6th to give their side much-needed momentum in the high-octane tournament.

In the new central contract, the star players of Pakistan’s cricket team – Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi – are all set to receive a monthly retainer of PKR 4.5 million, which is four times higher than what it was last year. Category B players will receive PKR 3 million, while Category C and D players will receive between PKR 0.75 to 1.5 million.