“We Can Do A Home And Away For The Catch Up Too” – Ravichandran Ashwin’s Heart Whelming Response To Nathan Lyon’s Wish

Seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a cheeky response to Nathan Lyon’s intention to catch up with his spin opponent later on. Both players have established themselves as two of the greatest spinners to play Test cricket in the last decade or so.

Nathan Lyon who shares a good camaraderie with the veteran Indian spinner is looking forward to meeting him some time and feels that both players have a lot of good years left in them to play at the highest level for their country.

On the verge of reaching the elite 500-wicket club, Australia’s spinner Nathan Lyon acknowledged gratitude for the influence of India’s great Ravichandran Ashwin on his career, stating that he learned a lot from him.

“You look at Ashwin, he’s a world-class bowler and somebody I’ve watched closely from the start of his career. We’ve gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I’ve definitely learned from him,” Nathan Lyon said.

I’m sure the competition to pick the best venue for this catch up will be strong, but we both have a few good years left in us yet @ashwinravi99 💪 https://t.co/bCVyJglRQP — Nathan Lyon (@NathLyon421) December 13, 2023

In Reply to Nathan Lyon’s Tweet, Ravichandran Ashwin said that both can catch up in both home and away conditions and wished him to play well against Pakistan on the 1st test starting on Thursday.

We can do a home and away for the catch up too.🤗 Sydney – your choice

Chennai – Soup with Muthu and chaat at OSB ( West Mambalam ). Go well tomorrow and see u soon https://t.co/cXIG4D0XOk — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 13, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin has been an asset for India in longer formats of games, ever since the retirement of legendary Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, and has been the best bowler for the Indian team in the World Test Championship cycle (2021-23).

Nathan Lyon has been Australia’s best player during the second ICC World Championship cycle. He finished the WTC’s second edition with the most wickets. In 20 matches, Lyon took 88 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls, while none of the other bowlers claimed more than 70 wickets during that cycle.

Nathan Lyon is on the verge of a historic feat of 500 Test wickets. Lyon, who currently has 496 wickets, is only four wickets away from joining the list’s elite club of bowlers and would fancy his chance to achieve this milestone against Pakistan in the 1st test.