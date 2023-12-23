West Indies Legend Kieron Pollard Likely To Join England As Consultant Coach For 2024 T20 World Cup – Reports

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard may be hired as a consultant coach for England during the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be contested in the West Indies and the United States. Jos Buttler-led side will walk into the marquee event as the defending champions after beating Pakistan in the finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Kieron Pollard is regarded as one of the most shrewd thinkers in the T20 format, owing to his wealth of experience and deep knowledge in the shorter format of the game. The West Indies all-rounder plays for MI New York, MI Emirates, and other clubs around the globe, and also serves as the batting coach for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

According to the reports in the Telegraph, England has identified Pollard as someone who may supply significant information about local conditions. For the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, the defending champions had also engaged Australian legend Michael Hussey in a similar role. That move seemingly worked for the England side led by Jos Buttler.

Pollard was a member of the West Indies team that won the 2012 T20 World Cup. The former West Indies captain has extensive experience in the format and is regarded as a legend of the game, having won multiple franchise championships across the world.

The addition of Pollard will aid skipper Jos Buttler, who has battled to adapt to the conditions in the West Indies. The surface can be slow and low on occasion, as it was in the last T20I, but the batters can have a really strong day in other matches. Many England cricketers have not played enough cricket in the West Indies, therefore Pollard will be an important figure for them.

England will try to capitalize on Kieron Pollard’s substantial T20 experience, making him a valuable asset in their quest for victory. England will be aiming for better success in the shorter format next year after a disappointing ODI World Cup campaign this year.

England’s intentions have not gone as expected, as they recently lost both the One-Day International and T20 series against the West Indies. However, Jos Buttler and his team will be encouraged by the fact that their first ICC triumph came in the West Indies, where they won the T20 World Cup for the first time in 2010.