Will Bazball Work In India? AB de Villiers Shares Surprising Views

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has shared his thoughts on the effectiveness of ‘Bazball’ in Indian conditions.

‘Bazball’ has become the talk of the town as England take on India in the highly-anticipated five-match Test series. The approach has worked for England so far and many believe that the series against India will be their biggest challenge. Since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge of the team as the captain and coach respectively in 2022, England have not lost a Test series.

And many believe that the current England side has got what it takes to end India’s dominant run in Tests at home. At the same time, many believe that the ultra aggressive approach of England could backfire in Indian conditions. While only time will tell how Bazball works in India, AB de Villiers believes the approach could yield dividends in Indian conditions.

AB de Villiers on Bazball:

Speaking on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers stated that an attacking approach in Test cricket has the ability to work anywhere in the world. He cited the example of the Newlands Test between India and South Africa earlier this month where Aiden Markram scored a stunning counterattacking century in testing conditions.

“I feel Bazball will work very well in India. It can work in any tough conditions. In the Newlands Test, the ball was doing a lot, and look who scored a hundred. Aiden Markram played attacking cricket and completed his century. Even the Indian batters who went for the shots were able to score freely. Players, who were conservative, struggled in the game,” AB de Villiers said.

“In one of the Test matches between South Africa and India in Kanpur, spinners came on to bowl in the ninth over on Day 1. That was unheard of. I learned quickly that you need to attack the bowlers to score runs. You don’t want to get into a situation where you only look to survive,” he added.

Team India have not lost a Test series at home since the loss against England way back in 2012/13 season. Having not lost a series at home for over a decade now, India will be looking to extend their dominant run in the ongoing series.