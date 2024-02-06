WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants Rope In Michael Klinger As Head Coach

Gujarat Giants have appointed Michael Klinger as their head coach ahead of the second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2024). The former Australia batsman has replaced Rachael Haynes as the head coach of the franchise.

The Gujarat-based outfit decided to change its head coach after a forgettable campaign in the first season of the WPL. They finished at the bottom of the points table in the five-team competition after losing six of their eight league games. The franchise would be desperate to bounce back in WPL 2024 and would be hoping that Michael Klinger’s appointment changes their fortunes.

The former batsman will be working alongside bowling coach Nooshin Al Khadeer and mentor Mithali Raj for the team. Express her delight over the new appointment, Raj said: “Working with Michael will help bring out the best in the Gujarat Giants players.

“His expertise with the bat is also well-known, and will surely benefit some of the younger members of our team. We look forward to having Klinger in the dressing room. We are sure of attaining success with him as head coach,” she added.

Michael Klinger as coach:

Michael Klinger has been busy plying his trade as a coach since bringing down curtains on his career in 2019. He served as the head coach of Big Bash League outfit Melbourne Renegades for a couple of seasons from 2019/20 season onwards. Recently, he also served as the assistant coach of Sydney Thunder in the WBBL, where the side finished fourth.

Apart from having a new coach, Gujarat Giants have also bolstered their squad by making some new signings in the auction. They have roped in the likes Kashvee Gautam, Phoebe Litchfield, Kathryn Bryce and Veda Krishnamurthy for WPL 2024. The second edition of the tournament is scheduled to be played from February 23 while the Giants will open their campaign on February 25 against defending champions Mumbai Indians.