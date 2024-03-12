Yashasvi Jaiswal, Annabel Sutherland crowned ICC Players of the Month for February

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal claims ICC Men’s Player of the Month after mammoth run-scoring feats against England Australia’s record-breaking all-rounder Annabel Sutherland wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month following thrilling Test match performance against South Africa.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month award winners for February 2024 after shortlists were announced last week.

Yashasvi Jaiswal wins the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award following a dominant series of batting performances as India battled back in February to secure series victory over England in the ICC World Test Championship.

Annabel Sutherland is named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month after her stunning efforts with bat and ball set new records in Australia’s Test victory over South Africa in Perth.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Jaiswal enjoyed sparkling form throughout February to inspire India’s revival from 1-0 down to series victory during the month, notching 560 runs at an average of 112 in his three Test appearances.

The 22-year-old began the month with a fine double-century in the second Test at Visakhapatnam, standing tall where his teammates stuttered to hit a superb 209 in the first innings as the home side levelled the series with a 106-run victory.

The opener then went one better in the second innings of the third Test in Rajkot – unleashing a barrage of explosive hitting in his unbeaten 214 to equal the record for the most sixes in a Test innings (12) and help seal a convincing win.

Another half-century score came in the fourth Test at Ranchi, capping a milestone month for the opener which heralded a profound leap up the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, where he now stands in the top ten after starting the series in 69th position.

Jaiswal’s win sees him become the first Men’s Player of the Month winner from India since Shubman Gill in September 2023.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February, Yashasvi Jaiswal, said, “I’m very happy to win this ICC award and I hope that there will be more in the future. It’s my first five match series and it’s been an incredible experience with all my mates.

“I continue to put in the hard yards in my practice sessions, learning from my seniors and trying my best on the ground. My highlight was probably celebrating my double-century in Rajkot. That was something I really enjoyed.

“I’m really enjoying this moment and I’m looking forward to the next series.”

ICC Women’s Player of the Month Sutherland secures her maiden win after a record-breaking Test display in Perth guided Australia to victory over South Africa.

Sutherland started the month quietly with subdued scores in the ODI series against the same opposition, but the longest format allowed Sutherland to break through and demonstrate the full extent of her abilities with bat and ball.

With South Africa skittled for a lowly 76 and Australia stuttering to 167 for four in reply, Sutherland arrived at the crease and continued the rebuild of the innings. After a steady start, it was alongside Alyssa Healy and then Ashleigh Gardner that Sutherland then pushed on, producing a wide array of powerful strokes with no lack of confidence.

The all-rounder smashed the South Africa bowlers to all corners of the ground on her way to a scintillating 210 – the fastest-ever double-century in women’s Tests.

Beyond her batting display, Sutherland also took three for 19 in the first innings and two for 11 in the second innings to cap a thrilling all-round showcase.

ICC Women’s Player of the Month for February Annabel Sutherland, said, “It’s a massive honour to be named the Player of the Month and a nice way to cap off a successful home summer for the team.

“South Africa are always a strong opponent and to be able to perform against them in a home Test is something I’m proud of.

“Test cricket is always a highlight and to have been able to contribute toward winning that match was really special.”