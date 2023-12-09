Young Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Likely To Miss The First Test Against Australia Due To Discomfort In His Right Leg – Reports

Young Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed is likely to miss the first Test against Australia in Perth due to “discomfort in his right leg.” The Men In Green will play a three-match test series against Australia starting on December 14th, with the World Test Championship points up for grabs.

During Pakistan’s home Test series against England the year before, Abrar Ahmed caught the attention of the experts and fans. The leg-spinner is faster in the air than Shadab Khan and impressed everyone with his skill set. The young cricketer has played in six Test matches but has already taken 38 wickets.

According to the reports in ESPNcricinfo, while the nature of the injury is unknown, a rehabilitation period that would see him eligible for the first Test commencing December 14 is considered “highly unrealistic.” With his inclusion in the rest of the series not yet assured, the PCB is said to be considering other options.

Abrar Ahmed left the field on day three of the warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra after bowling 27 overs, conceding 80 runs, and taking the wicket of Marcus Harris. It is said that He’ll get an MRI scan on Saturday, and even if he’s cleared of major injury, his rehabilitation timetable will most certainly keep him out of the first Test.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali is Pakistan’s only other specialist spin option on the current squad. Noman has played 15 Tests and taken 47 wickets, despite the fact that he was usually deployed on slow, low surfaces that suited his bowling style.

Noman Ali was meant to be behind Abrar in the pecking order at Perth’s Optus Stadium, but unless Pakistan goes all-seam or calls up an emergency substitution, Noman’s chances have improved to play the game.

Usama Mir and Shadab Khan could be called up if Pakistan needs spinners. Mir has already arrived in Australia, where he has been granted permission to participate in the Big Bash League with the Melbourne Stars until December 28.

He made his tournament debut on Thursday, allowing 20 runs in two wicketless overs against the Brisbane Heat. He has yet to take part in a Test match. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan last played a Test in 2020 and is unlikely to be a significant contender for a call-up.

Pakistan’s main flaw has been its spin in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. Notably, the 1992 champions shared the tasks of their finger spinner with all-rounders Iftikhar and Mohammad Nawaz, while wrist spinners Shadab Khan and Usama Mir failed to make valuable contributions to the Pakistan team.