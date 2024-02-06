ZIM vs IND 2024: India To Visit Zimbabwe For 5 T20Is After T20 World Cup 2024

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), on Tuesday (February 6), announced that they will host Team India for a T20I series later this year. The ZIM vs IND 2024 T20I series will consist of five games and will take place in July, right after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

While the World Cup is scheduled to conclude on June 29, the series will be played from July 6 to 14. All the five games of the ZIM vs IND series will be played in Harare. Confirming the series, ZC stated that the series will bolster the bilateral ties between the two cricket boards.

“The confirmation of this tour comes after productive discussions between ZC and the BCCI, with the primary objective of fortifying bilateral ties and fostering a spirit of collaboration between the two cricketing boards,” stated the release from the ZC.

Team India last visited Zimbabwe in 2022. They played a three-match ODI series against the African country in August 2022. KL Rahul had led a second-string team on the tour as India clean swept the three-match series. India and Zimbabwe last faced each other in the T20 World Cup in November 2022.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year,“ said ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

“The game of cricket has always immensely benefited from India’s influence and dedication to the sport, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the BCCI for committing to tour Zimbabwe once again.

“The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game,“ he added.

On the other hand, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: “The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture.

“Our steadfast commitment to touring and supporting fellow member boards aligns with our principle of bringing about a positive transformation within the cricketing landscape. The BCCI will do its best to make bilateral cricket stronger and commercially more viable.

“Our pledge to support Zimbabwe Cricket reflects a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of cricket on the international stage,” he addded.

The series will get underway on July 6 while the second game will take place on the very next day. The third ZIM vs IND T20I match will take place on July 10 while the last two games will be played on July 13 and 14 respectively. With the series to take place right after the T20 World Cup, a second-string Indian side is likely to visit Zimbabwe.

ZIM vs IND 2024 T20I series full schedule: