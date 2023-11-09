ZIM vs IRE: Cricket Ireland Names Full-Strength Squad Under Paul Stirling For Zimbabwe White Ball Tour

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ZIM vs IRE: Cricket Ireland Names Full-Strength Squad Under Paul Stirling For Zimbabwe White Ball Tour

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM

ZIM vs IRE: Cricket Ireland Names Full-Strength Squad Under Paul Stirling For Zimbabwe White Ball Tour

Cricket Ireland has named a 15-member squad for the T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe that begins on December 7 in Harare. This will be Paul Stirling’s first trip as white-ball captain after his permanent appointment as white-ball captain.

Ireland will be touring Zimbabwe to play a bilateral series for the second time in 2023 as Zimbabwe cricket confirmed the itinerary for the white-ball series in December. The two teams will first square off in a three-match T20I series followed by ODI series. Both teams will have new full-time captains leading their sides in the series in the form of Sikandar Raza and Paul Stirling.

Speaking to the media, Ireland selector Andrew White feels that the Zimbabwe tour will mark a new era for the country’s white-ball format. He also feels that the team will be preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup and a few T20 World Cups, and he says this team has a lot of potential and can succeed.

“This tour marks the start of a new cycle under a new leadership set-up, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this playing group evolves as it builds towards the next 50-over World Cup,” 

Ireland vs Zimbabwe
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Credits: Twitter

“However, before we get to that stage there will be two T20 World Cups to plan and prepare for, and this tour is core to our preparations for the T20 World Cup next June”.

“We showed the world what we were capable of at the last T20 World Cup, but with the talent and potential within this playing group, there is a belief we can push on and achieve even more.” Andrew White said

Following the T20I series, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) are slated to take place on December 13, 15, and 17. The Harare Sports Club will host all six games. While Zimbabwe won the T20I series 2-1 earlier this year, the ODI series ended in a draw 1-1 following the no result in the final ODI. Ireland will go to Zimbabwe for the series after five days at a training camp in Spain, which runs from November 19 to 23.

T20I squad: Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.

ODI squad: Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.

Tagged:

Ireland National Cricket Team

Paul Stirling

ZIM vs IRE 2023

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team

Related Article
ZIM vs IRE: Cricket Ireland Names Full-Strength Squad Under Paul Stirling For Zimbabwe White Ball Tour
ZIM vs IRE: Cricket Ireland Names Full-Strength Squad Under Paul Stirling For Zimbabwe White Ball Tour

Nov 9, 2023, 10:59 AM

IND vs IRE: We Feel We Can Beat Them If We Play Better &#8211; Andrew Balbirnie Hopeful Of Winning The Final Game Against India
IND vs IRE: We Feel We Can Beat Them If We Play Better – Andrew Balbirnie Hopeful Of Winning The Final Game Against India

Aug 21, 2023, 11:20 AM

IND vs IRE: The Hope Of Winning The ODI World Cup Has Gone From 100 Percent To 110 Percent &#8211; Abhishek Nayar On Jasprit Bumrah&#8217;s Return To Cricket
IND vs IRE: The Hope Of Winning The ODI World Cup Has Gone From 100 Percent To 110 Percent – Abhishek Nayar On Jasprit Bumrah’s Return To Cricket

Aug 21, 2023, 10:44 AM

IND vs IRE: A Slight Bit Of Remodelling In Order To Stay Injury Free For A Long Time &#8211; NCA Coach On Jasprit Bumrah Bowling Against Ireland
IND vs IRE: A Slight Bit Of Remodelling In Order To Stay Injury Free For A Long Time – NCA Coach On Jasprit Bumrah Bowling Against Ireland

Aug 20, 2023, 1:05 PM

IND vs IRE: &#8220;If He Gets The Same Intensity And Gets Injured Again&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Atul Wassan Warns Jasprit Bumrah Over His Bowling Action
IND vs IRE: “If He Gets The Same Intensity And Gets Injured Again…” – Atul Wassan Warns Jasprit Bumrah Over His Bowling Action

Aug 19, 2023, 5:03 PM

IND vs IRE: I Have Always Believed Fast Bowlers Make Good Captains &#8211; Kiran More Backs Jasprit Bumrah To Become The Future Skipper Of India
IND vs IRE: I Have Always Believed Fast Bowlers Make Good Captains – Kiran More Backs Jasprit Bumrah To Become The Future Skipper Of India

Aug 19, 2023, 12:17 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic