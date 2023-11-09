ZIM vs IRE: Cricket Ireland Names Full-Strength Squad Under Paul Stirling For Zimbabwe White Ball Tour

Cricket Ireland has named a 15-member squad for the T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe that begins on December 7 in Harare. This will be Paul Stirling’s first trip as white-ball captain after his permanent appointment as white-ball captain.

Ireland will be touring Zimbabwe to play a bilateral series for the second time in 2023 as Zimbabwe cricket confirmed the itinerary for the white-ball series in December. The two teams will first square off in a three-match T20I series followed by ODI series. Both teams will have new full-time captains leading their sides in the series in the form of Sikandar Raza and Paul Stirling.

Speaking to the media, Ireland selector Andrew White feels that the Zimbabwe tour will mark a new era for the country’s white-ball format. He also feels that the team will be preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup and a few T20 World Cups, and he says this team has a lot of potential and can succeed.

“This tour marks the start of a new cycle under a new leadership set-up, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this playing group evolves as it builds towards the next 50-over World Cup,”

“However, before we get to that stage there will be two T20 World Cups to plan and prepare for, and this tour is core to our preparations for the T20 World Cup next June”.

“We showed the world what we were capable of at the last T20 World Cup, but with the talent and potential within this playing group, there is a belief we can push on and achieve even more.” Andrew White said

Following the T20I series, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) are slated to take place on December 13, 15, and 17. The Harare Sports Club will host all six games. While Zimbabwe won the T20I series 2-1 earlier this year, the ODI series ended in a draw 1-1 following the no result in the final ODI. Ireland will go to Zimbabwe for the series after five days at a training camp in Spain, which runs from November 19 to 23.

T20I squad: Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.