Mykhaylo Mudryk has come under fire after posting a video of an old guy exercising at a gym. Since joining Chelsea for £87 million from Shakhtar Donetsk, Mudryk, 22, has struggled, failing to score in 16 games in all competitions.

Under Frank Lampard, he frequently found himself on the bench and was there on Sunday when the Blues travelled to Manchester City. However, the Ukrainian has gained new attention after it seemed that he made fun of a man at the gym.

Mykhaylo Mudryk lands in hot waters with fitness influencer Joey Swoll

An old guy is seen working out the rowing machine in the video, which appears to have been filmed on Mykhaylo Mudryk’s Instagram account. A blurred square over the shorts region suggests a wardrobe malfunction. The video was uploaded with the caption “?”

As a result, Mykhaylo Mudryk was criticised in response by social media personality Joey Swoll (actual name Sergo) for not intervening to help. Joey Swoll is a social media and fitness influencer who refers to himself as the “CEO of Gym Positivity” with over 600,000 Twitter followers and frequently calls out improper behaviour at gyms said:

“So you see that man at the gym, working hard, trying to better himself, with a trainer. He’s in an embarrassing situation where, yes, he’s a little exposed.

“And you decide: ‘Hey, let me take a video of it to post on social media to make fun of him’, all for attention. Really? Pardon my language, but what the f*ck is wrong with you? You’re a professional soccer player, you play for Chelsea in the Premier League! Is this really how you want to represent yourself and your team?”

https://twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/status/1661200536044191744?s=20

Since joining Chelsea, Mykhaylo Mudryk’s social media has received criticism on several occasions. The Ukrainian attracted controversy shortly after signing with the Blues in January in an £89 million move due to the potential use of a racial epithet in one of his TikTok videos.

On the pitch, Mudryk has mostly played to his strengths while seeing a big decrease in playing time under Frank Lampard’s disastrous temporary management at Stamford Bridge. Mykhaylo Mudryk will be trying to get past these difficulties and find fresh life under Mauricio Pochettino next season, who seems set to join Chelsea.

At the completion of the current campaign, Pochettino is expected to become the next manager of Chelsea. Since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last summer, the Argentine has remained jobless. While the likes of Julian Nagelsmann were also in the running, the Blues have finalised Pochettino, who has a rapport of working with young talents.