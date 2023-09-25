IND vs AUS: Some Will Have To Miss Out If The Big Players Decide To Play – Abhishek Nayar On India’s Playing Combination For The Final ODI

Cricketer-turned-commentator Abhishek Nayar feels that experienced Indian players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could skip the final game against Australia in favour of the younger players for carrying on and building up some momentum heading into the ODI World Cup on home soil.

India secured a thumping win over Australia to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series in Indore. The Indian players put on a show with both bat and ball throughout the match, to help the Men in Blue win the game by 99 runs owing to a rain curtailed game.

Speaking on India’s playing combination for the final game against Australia, Abhishek Nayar feels that some players may miss out if big players return to the squad. Nayar believes that senior Indian players may opt to rest in the third game to give more chances to the youngsters in the team.

“Well, I think most of them pick themselves too. Unfortunately, some will have to miss out if the big players decide to play because it’s gonna be interesting with how the younger guys have been doing well”.

“You know it will depend if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli choose to play or let the youngsters have one more go and get some form under the belt. Because now Suryakumar Yadav has scored runs, Shreyas Iyer scored runs and Ishan Kishan has been in good nick”.

Nayar believes that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may sit out in the final ODI in a bid to allow the young players to finish things in style for the Indian team before finalising their playing 11 for the ODI World Cup in India.

“So will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli say, you know, let these guys finish this tournament and then we’ll see what and how to choose before the World Cup. It’s going to be interesting. We’ll get to see that when we enter the next one day prior to the game, just to understand what the think tank is thinking,”

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the biggest stalwarts in Indian cricket over the last decade or so and they have dominated the game in this era. The veterans have ample amount of experience playing in Indian conditions and they will be crucial for the team’s success in the marquee event.